Fashion People in Switzerland and Portugal Agree That This Will Be 2026's It Sneaker
They're not Adidas.
Let’s get straight to it: the Nike Shox is shaping up to be the defining sneaker of 2026.
Yes, those Nike Shox—the early-2000s icons with their unmistakable spring-loaded heel columns. At first glance, the comeback might seem unlikely, but let me explain. In February, TikTok creator Danielle Pheloung issued a casual statement: “A quick PSA, we're bringing back Nike Shox.” It may have started as a nostalgic nod, but the momentum hasn’t slowed since. If anything, it confirmed what my instincts told me: the Shox revival isn’t just a blip—it’s about to be a full-blown return.
Soon after Pheloung's post, I began spotting them regularly on fashion people in Portugal. These weren't throwback looks either. Shox were styled everything from wide-leg trousers to miniskirts, reimagining the sneaker as a fashion statement rather than a purely functional relic like it was in the 2000s. And their color choices? Bold, saturated, and playful—a visual cue that fashion right now is leaning toward joyful maximalism.
So why are Nike Shox having a moment now? For one, the U.S. is almost always a few beats behind Europe in terms of sneaker trends, and this is no exception. More importantly, American style is currently in an era of eclecticism and sport-infused dressing, making the return of a bold, unconventional silhouette like the Shox feel timely and inevitable.
In short, this is your sign if you're looking to invest in the next It sneaker. The Shox resurgence is real, it's stylish, and it's just getting started. With that said, keep scrolling to shop them before they sell out and are nowhere to be found.
Shop Nike Shox Sneakers
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
