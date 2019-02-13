I Tried 2024's Popular Jeans Trend French Women Love—These TK Pairs Are the Best-Fitting

While baggy and wide-leg jeans have been the cool new kid on the block for the past few seasons (and unquestionably racking up a ton of miles on my denim odometer), when I saw relaxed '90s straight-leg silhouettes pop up on the spring/summer 2024 runways, it felt like a stamp of approval to lean into the style again. Don't get me wrong, I'm not giving up on my wide-leg jeans any time soon—they are the defining denim trend of the past year after all, but straight-leg jeans have always been the silhouette I've gravitated to the most. They are versatile, look polished, and are easy to wear with sneakers and heels alike.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

On the hunt to add a handful of new pairs to my denim collection, I tried and tested a whole host of brands and styles to find the best-fitting (and coolest!) straight-leg jeans right now. Here's what I know: Not all straight-leg jeans are created equal. They have to fit properly, feel good, withstand frequent wear, and of course, make you look and feel your best. And their are subtle nuances in style and shape that can vary greatly. Whether you're looking a more relaxed-fitting '90s silhouette (like the image above), desire a more form-fitting pair, want high-waisted or mid-rise, or you're seeking a pair that will make your booty look great, below I'm sharing a variety of styles that are great-fitting and get my very (very picky!) fashion-editor stamp of approval. Keep scrolling to see my favorite styles for all budgets and tastes. (For reference, I am 5'6" and usually wear a size 26 or 27.)

Levi's, 501 Original

If you haven't had the luck of stumbling upon the perfect pair of '90s vintage straight-leg jeans a la '90s Cindy Crawford or Rachel from Friends, then you may just want to head straight to Levis' site and get yourself a pair of 501 Originals. This is one of my top picks in terms of comfort, style, and value for money. They come in a whole host of washes (I'm wearing Shout out Stone) which I was drawn to because they feel smart enough to wear to work or a night out. They're classic (not overly trendy) and flattering on different body types. They're non-stretch, but surprisingly comfortable and easy to move in. I'm wearing 30" length but you can choose a longer or shorter inseam for your height. This is one of my go-to pairs I reach for day and night. I am also strongly considering buying their 501 '90s jeans which have a slightly looser fit throughout the leg and a classic mid-rise. They're next on my wish list.

Shop:

levi 501 Original Fit $98 SHOP NOW Levi's

Reformation, Abby High-Rise Straight Jeans

Reformation: Abby High Rise Straight Jeans (Image credit: @joiedejude

Reformation always do such a great job with creating just the right silhouettes that feel of-the-moment, fashion-forward, and simply put, look correct for today. I tried two pairs that I've had my eye on for a while. First, one of their newer silhouettes, The Abby (in Lanier). This hugs in all the right places (thanks to its stretch) and is a little more form fitting throughout the waist and hip. These feature a high-rise silhouette and I prefer wearing these with flats as they hit at the ankle on my frame.

Reformation Abby High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Reformation: Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans (Image credit: @joiedejude

For a '90s runway look, similar to the image at the top of the story, I recommend the Val jeans. Simply put, these feel cool. They're a mid rise silhouette designed to be slouchy below the natural waist, thighs, and legs. They're made from a rigid non-stretch fabric and come in a variety of washes. I recommend sizing down as this has a looser fit. They are on the longer side, so these pair better with heels if you're not going to get them altered.

Shop:

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Slvrlake: London Jeans

There are only a small number of denim brands, I'd happily fork over $250 for a pair of jeans—and Slvrlake is one of them. The quality of Slvrake jeans is truly superior. Since I love an off-white tonal look these days, I went for their highly touted, signature London jeans in natural white. I feel like my legs looked so much longer in these jeans! They have a high-rise silhouette that elongates the legs and are made of rigid cotton which give them a vintage feel. I love the attention to detail and the craftsmanship of these jeans.

Slvrlake The London in Natural White $289 SHOP NOW

Gap, '90s Straight Jeans

I have two words: surprisingly great. I am pleasantly impressed with everything about these jeans. They're classic-looking, and feature a long, lean '90s cut that come in three inseams. These have some nice stretch—made from a flexible denim blend—fitted through the hip and thigh, staying snug around the butt and thighs and then go into an elongating, full-length straight leg. These are one of the least expensive on this list yet easily outperform other budget jeans and pricier pairs. So so good for the price (and they often go on sale too!).

Shop:

Gap High Rise ’90s Straight Jeans $80 $63 SHOP NOW

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Long

I, and practically every one of my fellow Who What Wear editors, own Agolde's 90's Pinch Waist jeans, which are quite literally one of the best straight-leg jeans out there (they feel like a cool boyfriend jean that has been tailored with a cinched-in waist). Inspired by this best-selling style they came out with a slightly longer length version which I just had to try. While they're slightly too long for my frame, I absolutely love the look of them cuffed up. Worn with pointed-toe kitten heels and a belt they look trendy and of-the-moment. I also love that they feel like a vintage pair from the decade. They're rigid with a hint of stretch and ooze model off-duty vibes.

AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $230 SHOP NOW

Madewell

Shop:

Citizens of Humanity, Zurie Straight

Citizens of Humanity Zurie Straight in Carousel $238 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity: Charlotte High-Rise Straight Jeans

Frame, Le Jane

If you're looking for a straight-leg with a slightly wider leg-opening, then Frame's iconic Le Jane's are the perfect option. I love the slightly slouchier silhouette of these rigid jeans which makes them feel trendy and cool. I usually wear them with heels (they have a 34" inseam), a white tee, and a blazer for a French-girl inspired look.

Shop:

Le Jane -- Mariner $288 SHOP NOW

One of my absolute favorites in terms of fit and overall look. The high waist sits perfectly on my torso. Although I tend to favor jeans with a little stretch (the Charlotte is crafted from non-stretch denim), these are surprisingly super comfortable and incredibly versatile.

