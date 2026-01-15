Connor Storrie Just Made This Unexpected Denim Color Look Cooler Than Black and Dark Blue

"Have you watched Heated Rivalry?" is the only question I've heard asked for the past few weeks. Whether you've tuned in or not, you probably know that the show's breakout stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, are taking over the entertainment and fashion worlds. From the streets of New York City to the Golden Globes red carpet, fans and fashion insiders are raving about their chemistry and consistently chic outfits. The latest example? Storrie was recently spotted at JFK airport, showcasing an elegant travel outfit that featured an unexpected denim trend: washed-out gray, which he made look cooler than black and dark blue.
Yesterday, Storrie was photographed catching a flight from JFK with his Heated Rivalry co-star, François Arnaud. Storrie's ensemble featured a denim jacket and baggy cuffed jeans from Agolde, complemented by a gray cashmere polo shirt from Falconerie and brown platform shoes. His accessories included a black cap, red-tinted sunglasses, an army-green duffel bag, and a yellow suitcase.
The jeans, in particular, deserve a closer look. Storrie selected Agolde's Fusion jeans in the "wicker" wash. This baggy, mid-rise silhouette is described as a "washed-out gray with marbling." While primarily gray, the denim features a subtle hint of sand or tan, which is significant. This echoes a trend we've been tracking since the fall—fashion people swapping their black and light-blue denim for khaki styles.
Storrie's journey in the fashion world may be just beginning, but his choices are likely to significantly shape upcoming trends, starting with this laid-back travel outfit. With that said, scroll down to shop Storrie's look as well as expensive-looking washed-out gray jeans to wear this winter and beyond.
