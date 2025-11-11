The Best Denim Jackets, According to a Picky Fashion Editor

I'm a self-proclaimed picky fashion editor. I often wear eccentric and eclectic pieces that look weird to the untrained eye. When it comes to normal pieces—the staples everyone owns—I struggle. I can style hot-pink Margiela Tabis in one minute flat, but something as simple as a denim jacket gives me major pause.
The thing is I love staples. I need staples. I especially need them to anchor the rest of the funky pieces in my wardrobe. I love the feel and look of a simple denim jacket on everyone else, but I've never owned one I love on me. This fall and winter, I'm dedicated to investing in one I'm obsessed with. My denim-jacket research began by looking toward the street style from the most recent Paris Fashion Week.
Denim jackets seem like something that's inherently American, but the women in Paris, who come to the international fashion week from all across the globe, were wearing lots of them. The casual-cool outerwear looks good on everyone and is easy to throw on when it's not too hot and not too cold. It's also easy to layer for tricker weather forecasts in which you need to shed an item or two at a moment's notice.
Despite being practical, denim jackets don't have to be boring. Fashion editors love a funky take on a simple item, and there are plenty on the market with interesting shades and silhouettes that help them stand out. Something I also learned during my Parisian street style deep dive was that a classic like Levi's is a classic for a reason. It has a je ne sais quoi that's often reserved for only the Frenchest of things.
Below, shop an edit of the best denim jackets on the market right now—some designer and plenty under $100—that'll delight even the pickiest shopper.