Low Profile, Suede, and Worn by Kendall Jenner—Meet the Fall It Sneakers Everyone Is Talking About

I've never been someone who wants all the same things that everyone else has, so buying sneakers these days is tricky. Around New York City, no matter what neighborhood you're in, almost everyone you see is wearing one of maybe three sneaker brands. When I travel, it's the same thing, so when I found out that a new brand was entering the fashion-sneaker space, I got excited. Finally, a different option was coming. That brand? ALO. The sneakers? The Sunset Sneakers. While the style might not be on every street corner yet, it will be soon now that Kendall Jenner's given it her stamp of approval.
The model recently posted a slideshow on her Instagram feed showcasing the new low-profile, suede sneakers in Black (they also come in Sandstone); a silver Porsche 911 convertible; and a black-and-white workout shorts set also by ALO. Chic, I know. The sneakers, specifically, are one of five styles the fitness brand makes, including slippers, slides, and running shoes. Los Angeles's elevated street style and Sunset Boulevard were the brand's muses (thus the name), so it makes sense that Jenner, a lifelong staple in the L.A. fashion scene, would be among the first to debut the Sunset Sneakers.
Though Jenner styled her Sunset Sneakers for a workout, they're just as easy to wear away from the gym or Pilates class. Style them with jeans and a graphic tee, a white poplin skirt and a cashmere sweater, or a leather bomber jacket and khaki-colored denim. The possibilities are endless thanks to the sneakers' neutral look and high-end suede fabrication. You'll see.
Shop the Sunset Sneakers
Alo
Sunset Sneaker
These run small—order a half size up for a comfortable fit.
Alo
Sunset Sneaker
These run small—order a half size up for a comfortable fit.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.