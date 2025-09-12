Although New York Fashion Week has only technically just begun on Thursday, the festivities have felt well under way since the beginning of the week with plenty of previews, dinners, kick-off parties, and a few early-on-the-calendar shows for good measure (looking at you, Rachel Comey, Ralph Lauren and Brandon Maxwell). Now that we've ramped up to the full schedule, the city feels abuzz with energy and our team of fashion editors is off to races. Over the next several days, we'll be getting the very first glimpses of the spring 2026 collections, but despite the clothing being the week's primary focus, our team is also sure to indulge in a lot of incredible meals, take approximately one thousand Uber, train, and bus rides, and, of course, wear plenty of trend-forward outfits along the way.
The week has us traveling up and down the isle of Manhattan and over the river into Brooklyn. We're snapping plenty of pictures, texting plenty of group chats, and posting a veritable Instagram blitz on our feeds. Suffice it to say that our screen time has shot up to a scary degree. In other words, we're doing a lot. If you've ever wondered what a day in the life of a fashion editor attending NYFW is like, you're about to get a taste because I tasked each attendee on our fashion team with reporting on the highlights of each day, from their favorite runway look to the pop culture moment that everyone was talking about to what they ate, drank, and wore. Continue on to read team Who What Wear's fashion week highlight reel and check back each day for updates.
Day 2: Friday, September 12
WHO: Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
Favorite runway look of the day:
So many strong shows today—Fforme, Maria McManus, Calvin Klein—that it's hard to pick just one favorite, but this Fforme look has lingered at the forefront of my mind all day. These super-slim flip-flops feel sleek and cooler than chunky sandal styles. I love them contrasted against smart tailoring.
Trend you're already seeing everywhere:
Cobalt blue! It could very well become the first It color of 2026. If you've seen Dakota Johnson's dress in The Materialists, you know what I'm talking about.
The best thing you ate and/or drank:
After the Fforme show, I stopped in at Pastis to grab a drink with our shopping director Bobby, senior editor Eliza, and former coworker Jasmine. Trust me, nothing hits like a crisp glass of Sancerre and some fries after a busy day. It also felt timely as I just finished Keith McNally's memoir.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
I had a few hours of free time in between my shows today and decided it was the right time to get my highlights refreshed at David Mallett. I'm venturing into blonde territory after a lifetime of being brunette and I left the stunning salon space at WSA feeling like I'd unlocked a new identity.
Buzziest pop-culture moment of the day:
Nic and Olandria attending the Off-White show! I'm the biggest Love Island USA fan, so this was a personal highlight.
What you wore:
I did something I very rarely do: wore color. I was inspired by my colleagues Kristen and Eliza's reporting on the technicolor trend we saw on the fall runways. I've found it's easier to pull off vibrant shades if I'm color blocking with hues I know already look good together, like scarlet red and soft pink. This red cotton top from Madewell was my base and I added the relaxed button-down shirt from Korean label PVCS as an accent. A pair of cherry red jelly flip-flops from Ancient Greek Sandals tied it all together.
Shop Anna's outfit:
Madewell
Compact Shell Tank
PVCS
Boxy Cotton Shirt Ver.2
Almina Concept
Back Slit Midi Skirt
The Row
India 12 Bag
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Day 1: Thursday, September 11
WHO: Nicole Eshaghpour, Editor-at-large
Favorite runway look of the day:
I was obsessed with the shell-embellished pieces at Simkhai’s surf-inspired show.
Trend you're already seeing everywhere:
Necklaces, necklaces and more necklaces!
The best thing you ate and/or drank:
I basically live at Three Guys, my local diner on Madison Ave, and their chicken Caesar wrap is my daily fuel.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Getting to see Bobby, our Shopping Director on his first day in town was the biggest treat! We have been working together for nearly a decade and while fashion week can be overwhelming at times, he is like a safety blanket.
What you wore:
It was super hot so I immediately reached for this Dissh dress that I also have in white! It’s so flattering, flowy, and comfortable but also really gives off “put together” vibes. I styled it with my go-to Vika sandals from the row and the newest addition to my extensive black handbag collection, this little bucket from Destree. It’s the perfect size for day to night because it’s still small and polished but holds all my NYFW essentials.
