Look Away, Barn Jackets—This Is the (Much) Classier Item Fashion People Will Be Wearing Nonstop From August

Single-breasted blazers are primed to be autumn's most important buy. Read on to discover how Emily Ratajkowski is already styling hers.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a single breasted blazer with white slim-fit trousers and peep-toe heels in black.
Not too long ago, it felt like you couldn’t turn a corner without brushing shoulders with someone in a barn jacket. But as with all things in fashion, even the most beloved pieces shift in and out of focus. And while I’d never go so far as to declare the barn jackets are out (perish the thought—I still reach for mine on any cooler day), I can't deny that, right now, sleeker, more refined silhouettes are coming to the fore: specifically the single-breasted blazer.

Making a strong case for the return of tailoring, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York this week wearing a razor-sharp Calvin Klein blazer that looked as though it had been plucked straight from the '90s archives. With its clean lines, subtle button detailing and longline cut skimming the top of the thigh.

Upon seeing it, it struck me at just how little I've seen of button-up single-breasted blazers before now; clearly Ratajkoski has captured the styling energy we'll all be tapping into this autumn

Styling it with the suit's matching trousers, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a pair of peep-toe heels that added a relaxed charm to the sharp suit. And while I love how she styled it as a full suit, I can just as easily picture this blazer working with capri trousers, denim, or even a miniskirt.

Sleek, easy to wear and the perfect layering piece for those not-quite-summer, not-quite-autumn days just around the corner, scroll on to shop my edit of the best styles right now.

Shop Single-Breasted Blazers:

Interlock Blazer
H&M
Interlock Blazer

This looks so high end and elegant—way beyond its £20 price tag.

Daphne Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer

A classic you'll wear for years to come.

Mabel Jacket
Reformation
Mabel Jacket

The addition of the waist belt makes this single-breasted blazer even chicer (if that was even possible).

Black Tailored Blazer
Nobody's Child
Black Tailored Blazer

The nipped waist and wide lapels give this blazer more '90s energy.

Mare Mare Plunge Peplum Blazer
Anthropologie
Mare Mare Plunge Peplum Blazer

Proof you can start wearing your single-breasted blazer now with shorts.

Single Breasted Blazer
Marks & Spencer
Single Breasted Blazer

This comes in UK sizes 6—24.

Single-Breasted Jacket
H&M
Single-Breasted Jacket

If you prefer something a little roomier.

White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer
Nobody's Child
White Tailored Virgo Bridal Blazer

Style this with the matching trousers or pair with your favourite jeans.

Crepe Blazer
Theory
Crepe Blazer

This also comes in a light cream shade.

100% Linen Blazer With Printed Cuffs
Zara
100% Linen Blazer With Printed Cuffs

The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish.

calvinklein,

Calvin Klein
Slim Ponte Blazer

Be quick—this is on its way to selling out.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

