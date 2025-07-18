Not too long ago, it felt like you couldn’t turn a corner without brushing shoulders with someone in a barn jacket. But as with all things in fashion, even the most beloved pieces shift in and out of focus. And while I’d never go so far as to declare the barn jackets are out (perish the thought—I still reach for mine on any cooler day), I can't deny that, right now, sleeker, more refined silhouettes are coming to the fore: specifically the single-breasted blazer.
Making a strong case for the return of tailoring, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York this week wearing a razor-sharp Calvin Klein blazer that looked as though it had been plucked straight from the '90s archives. With its clean lines, subtle button detailing and longline cut skimming the top of the thigh.
Upon seeing it, it struck me at just how little I've seen of button-up single-breasted blazers before now; clearly Ratajkoski has captured the styling energy we'll all be tapping into this autumn
Styling it with the suit's matching trousers, Ratajkowski completed her outfit with a pair of peep-toe heels that added a relaxed charm to the sharp suit. And while I love how she styled it as a full suit, I can just as easily picture this blazer working with capri trousers, denim, or even a miniskirt.
Sleek, easy to wear and the perfect layering piece for those not-quite-summer, not-quite-autumn days just around the corner, scroll on to shop my edit of the best styles right now.
Shop Single-Breasted Blazers:
H&M
Interlock Blazer
This looks so high end and elegant—way beyond its £20 price tag.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
A classic you'll wear for years to come.
Reformation
Mabel Jacket
The addition of the waist belt makes this single-breasted blazer even chicer (if that was even possible).
Nobody's Child
Black Tailored Blazer
The nipped waist and wide lapels give this blazer more '90s energy.
Anthropologie
Mare Mare Plunge Peplum Blazer
Proof you can start wearing your single-breasted blazer now with shorts.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.