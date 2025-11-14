Spotted in New York: The Winter 2025 Trends It Girls Are Wearing Everywhere

One of the great things about New York is that it makes it easy to find fashion inspiration. You don't have to be in the know or work in fashion to get it. You don't have to be up to date with what's recently walked down the runway or what the trendiest celebrities are wearing. All you really need to do is step outside and see what real people are wearing at a corner shop or on the subway. It's my personal favorite way to step outside of my comfort zone and learn how to style things in new ways.
I've recently done a closet clean-out and am finding myself in a bit of a rut when it comes to getting dressed, especially now that it's shifted to winter seemingly overnight. And so I've been going on longer walks and making fashion observations on the go.
Quite quickly, I noticed five winter trends that everyone cool seems to be wearing. Every outfit that stopped me in my tracks and made me do a double take featured one (or multiple!) of the below. And I firmly believe we should incorporate them into our winter wardrobes stat for looks that feel entirely new but also like something we could replicate and repeat every season.
Layered Shirts
There's something so nostalgic about wearing a long-sleeve shirt under a short-sleeve tee. Personally, it brings me back to the Abercrombie & Fitch days of the 2000s. But the look has a had a major upgrade recently and is the perfect way to layer without getting too weighed down with texture. Plus, Comme des Garçons has famously put layered shirts and tees down the runway for years, making it a high-fashion must that still has a childlike flair and keeps it fun.
Banana Republic
Refined Baby T-Shirt
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Long-Sleeve Crew
Gap
Basic Cami
Fur-Trimmed Coats
Everyone in New York will tell you that winter is the best time of year because it allows them to show off their impressive coat collection. There are fewer things more majestic—or more expansive—than a true New Yorker's outerwear obsession. But when the coat conceals the outfit underneath, it becomes the outfit. This season, it seems like everyone is really leaning into fur-trimmed coats with fuzzy details as seen on Arghan and Penny Lane coats everywhere. They make a statement while also being incredibly cozy.
Urban Outfitters
Nia Orla Espresso Faux Leather Faux Fur Trim Jacket
Reformation
Aria Coat
Mango
Faux-Leather Coat With Fur Trim
Funky Jeans
Everyone is (rightfully) freaking out and confused over the rumblings of a skinny-jeans resurgence. And while I did spot a good number of people wearing tighter jeans than usual, the more evident denim trend was just funky jeans in general. Think jeans with tie-dye or prints or patterns or even patches all over the front. It's a great way to wear pants with a little more oomph that instantly make a 'fit and won't be toned down from layers of sweaters.
Eckhaus Latta
Multicolor Bend Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Easy Horseshoe Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Camouflage
The most unexpected thing I saw lots of cool people in New York wearing was… camouflage. I think it has to do a bit with how often camo is associated with a vibe that is entirely unlike anything from the city. It is not what you associate with the Big Apple. But therein lies its subversive appeal. It's a fun print to layer in when you're tired of animal print and polka dot.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Printed Cropped Field Jacket
MISBHV
Khaki Camo Denim Top
Nili Lotan
Shon Camouflage Pant
Patent-Leather Boots
Any New Yorker will tell you that it is always boot season. But the colder weather means you can wear something like patent-leather boots, which are often too hot to wear in the summer sun. They add undeniably sleek sex appeal to any look and make it easy to wear a longer dress with no stockings underneath. They'll be sure to give your legs warmth while making them look absolutely incredible.