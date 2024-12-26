Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year

The Prada show is always an indication of what we will all be wearing in six months time, and the spring/summer 2025 show was a celebration of personal style. There was a futuristic thread running through the collection, and while the wraparound silver sunglasses will appeal to a more directional customer, the pointed heels with silver toe caps have "cult best seller" written all over them.

I had already placed a pair of foil-coated pumps onto my personal shopping list after combing through the street style images from outside of the shows this fashion month. Over the past few seasons, showgoers have favored comfort, wearing to-the-ground Mary Janes and comfortable ballet flats, but during Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, I noticed that the fashion crowd had returned to heels. Admittedly, they were low, walkable versions. Among the Carrie Bradshaw–esque strappy sandals and low mules, I have spotted mirrored pointed heels bubbling up as a prominent micro-trend.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Silver-toe pointed pumps on the Prada S/S 25 runway.

The collections made a case for wearing your fancy footwear in daylight hours, and these high-shine pumps arguably look even better with jeans and a T-shirt than anything sequined or feathered. If you are willing to invest, you'll find low mirrored pumps at the likes of Jil Sander, Christian Louboutin, and Isabel Marant. This trend is certainly taking over affordable retailers too, as the likes of ASOS, H&M, and Zara all have styles that will quickly become your most complimented shoes.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Silver pointed pumps are used to add a statement accent to a classic black-and-navy look.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This look might typically be paired with chunky boots or classic ballet flats, but the mirrored pumps that would traditionally be reserved for after-dark dressing are an off-beat styling choice that makes this outfit really sing.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: British Vogue's Alice Cary uses silver pumps to add a touch of glamour to her striped T-shirt dress. Very Carrie Bradshaw.

Shop Silver Pointed Heels

JIL SANDER Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps $950 SHOP NOW These have an '80s energy.

MANGO Metallic Sling Back Shoes $70 SHOP NOW For under $100, these Mango beauties are an amazing find.

ROGER VIVIER Buckle-Embellished Sequined Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps $1125 SHOP NOW The sequins and buckles add extra glamour.

ISABEL MARANT Piery Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps $860 SHOP NOW These would look fabulous with baggy, tapered, or straight-leg jeans.

ZARA Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes $50 SHOP NOW The crisscross buckled straps push the design forward.

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Posticha 80 Metallic Leather and PVC Slingback Pumps $1045 SHOP NOW Talk about high shine.

ASOS DESIGN Stroll Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes in Silver $38 SHOP NOW There is also a wide-fit version of these slingbacks.

Sam Edelman Toni Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $140 $98 SHOP NOW Slingbacks are a trending silhouette for 2024.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule $298 $139 SHOP NOW The curved heel adds an extra dimension.

Jeffrey Campbell Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $160 $96 SHOP NOW Jeffrey Campbell has several metallic-pump styles this season.

Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 $70 SHOP NOW These are so shiny you'll be able to see your reflection in them.

ALDO Gavedessi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $90 SHOP NOW We love the sharp, pointed toe.

Maje Pointed Mirrored Leather Pumps $308 SHOP NOW These have more structure and support than slingbacks.