Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year

Woman wearing silver shoes during London Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)
The Prada show is always an indication of what we will all be wearing in six months time, and the spring/summer 2025 show was a celebration of personal style. There was a futuristic thread running through the collection, and while the wraparound silver sunglasses will appeal to a more directional customer, the pointed heels with silver toe caps have "cult best seller" written all over them.

I had already placed a pair of foil-coated pumps onto my personal shopping list after combing through the street style images from outside of the shows this fashion month. Over the past few seasons, showgoers have favored comfort, wearing to-the-ground Mary Janes and comfortable ballet flats, but during Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, I noticed that the fashion crowd had returned to heels. Admittedly, they were low, walkable versions. Among the Carrie Bradshaw–esque strappy sandals and low mules, I have spotted mirrored pointed heels bubbling up as a prominent micro-trend.

Prada spring/summer 2025 silver-toe pointed heels in green.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada spring/summer 2025 silver-toe pointed heels in light pink.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Silver-toe pointed pumps on the Prada S/S 25 runway.

The collections made a case for wearing your fancy footwear in daylight hours, and these high-shine pumps arguably look even better with jeans and a T-shirt than anything sequined or feathered. If you are willing to invest, you'll find low mirrored pumps at the likes of Jil Sander, Christian Louboutin, and Isabel Marant. This trend is certainly taking over affordable retailers too, as the likes of ASOS, H&M, and Zara all have styles that will quickly become your most complimented shoes.

Woman attending London Fashion Week wearing silver shoes.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Silver pointed pumps are used to add a statement accent to a classic black-and-navy look.

Woman attending London Fashion Week wearing silver shoes.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: This look might typically be paired with chunky boots or classic ballet flats, but the mirrored pumps that would traditionally be reserved for after-dark dressing are an off-beat styling choice that makes this outfit really sing.

Woman attending London Fashion Week wearing silver shoes.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: British Vogue's Alice Cary uses silver pumps to add a touch of glamour to her striped T-shirt dress. Very Carrie Bradshaw.

Shop Silver Pointed Heels

Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps
JIL SANDER
Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps

These have an '80s energy.

Metallic Sling Back Shoes
MANGO
Metallic Sling Back Shoes

For under $100, these Mango beauties are an amazing find.

Buckle-Embellished Sequined Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Buckle-Embellished Sequined Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps

The sequins and buckles add extra glamour.

Piery Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps
ISABEL MARANT
Piery Mirrored-Leather Slingback Pumps

These would look fabulous with baggy, tapered, or straight-leg jeans.

Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes
ZARA
Buckled Strap Heeled Shoes

The crisscross buckled straps push the design forward.

Posticha 80 Metallic Leather and Pvc Slingback Pumps
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Posticha 80 Metallic Leather and PVC Slingback Pumps

Talk about high shine.

Asos Design Stroll Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes in Silver
ASOS DESIGN
Stroll Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes in Silver

There is also a wide-fit version of these slingbacks.

Toni Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Sam Edelman
Toni Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

Slingbacks are a trending silhouette for 2024.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

The curved heel adds an extra dimension.

Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Gambol Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Jeffrey Campbell has several metallic-pump styles this season.

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

These are so shiny you'll be able to see your reflection in them.

Gavedessi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
ALDO
Gavedessi Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

We love the sharp, pointed toe.

Pointed Mirrored Leather Pumps
Maje
Pointed Mirrored Leather Pumps

These have more structure and support than slingbacks.

