Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
The Prada show is always an indication of what we will all be wearing in six months time, and the spring/summer 2025 show was a celebration of personal style. There was a futuristic thread running through the collection, and while the wraparound silver sunglasses will appeal to a more directional customer, the pointed heels with silver toe caps have "cult best seller" written all over them.
I had already placed a pair of foil-coated pumps onto my personal shopping list after combing through the street style images from outside of the shows this fashion month. Over the past few seasons, showgoers have favored comfort, wearing to-the-ground Mary Janes and comfortable ballet flats, but during Copenhagen Fashion Week back in August, I noticed that the fashion crowd had returned to heels. Admittedly, they were low, walkable versions. Among the Carrie Bradshaw–esque strappy sandals and low mules, I have spotted mirrored pointed heels bubbling up as a prominent micro-trend.
Silver-toe pointed pumps on the Prada S/S 25 runway.
The collections made a case for wearing your fancy footwear in daylight hours, and these high-shine pumps arguably look even better with jeans and a T-shirt than anything sequined or feathered. If you are willing to invest, you'll find low mirrored pumps at the likes of Jil Sander, Christian Louboutin, and Isabel Marant. This trend is certainly taking over affordable retailers too, as the likes of ASOS, H&M, and Zara all have styles that will quickly become your most complimented shoes.
Style Notes: Silver pointed pumps are used to add a statement accent to a classic black-and-navy look.
Style Notes: This look might typically be paired with chunky boots or classic ballet flats, but the mirrored pumps that would traditionally be reserved for after-dark dressing are an off-beat styling choice that makes this outfit really sing.
Style Notes: British Vogue's Alice Cary uses silver pumps to add a touch of glamour to her striped T-shirt dress. Very Carrie Bradshaw.
Shop Silver Pointed Heels
The sequins and buckles add extra glamour.
These would look fabulous with baggy, tapered, or straight-leg jeans.
There is also a wide-fit version of these slingbacks.
Slingbacks are a trending silhouette for 2024.
Jeffrey Campbell has several metallic-pump styles this season.
-
I'm 99% Confident That This New Ugg Color Will Overtake Chestnut This Winter
Your sign to get a new pair.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
The One Flat-Shoe Trend Gigi and Hailey Wear Every December
It goes with everything.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025
The new neutral.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
Styling hack loading.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Swapping Your Sneakers for This Timeless Shoe Trend Will Make You Look Instantly Richer
It’s giving wealth.
By Michelle Scanga
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Amal Clooney Just Wore 2024's Most Controversial Shoe Trend in the Most 2025 Way
Don't cast this trend aside.
By Allyson Payer
-
Stylish Women in NY and L.A. Always Wear Their Levi's With This Classic Shoe Trend
From Lily-Rose Depp to Dakota Johnson.
By Eliza Huber