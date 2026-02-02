One of My Favorite Children's Clothing Brands Just Launched an Adorable Décor Collection

Pink Chicken x West Elm Kids is here.

I have a list of children's fashion labels I turn to when sourcing cute clothing for my two-year-old daughter. And yes, Pink Chicken is one of my favorites. The brand is known for its playful prints and high-quality separates (I adore the cardigans and dresses specifically). I should also note that while I shop the brand online, I always make it a point to stop into the West Village store location when I'm in New York City because it's merchandised so well. So you can imagine my delight when I found out that Pink Chicken partnered with West Elm Kids on an adorable décor collection.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with West Elm Kids as it feels like a natural extension of what we've always believed at Pink Chicken—that beautiful design should bring joy to everyday family life. We've built our brand around prints and colors that spark nostalgia and celebration, and this collection allows us to translate that same spirit into the home," Stacey Fraser, the founder of Pink Chicken, told me. The new collection features everything from floral sheet sets and shams to a chair and a sweet play tent. You can shop everything here, and keep scrolling to check out a sampling of the items I love.

