Disco Drama Meets London Cool Girl: Every Stunning Detail From Best New Artist Olivia Dean's Grammys Glam

I legitimately can't take my eyes off Olivia Dean. Ever since the Best New Artist winner (!) stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in that custom Chanel dress, she radiated pure It-girl energy. Her glam team certainly understood the assignment, making sure the star's hair and makeup appears romantic yet powerful, '70s-inspired yet fresh, and polished yet never over-styled. It's the exact balance I aim for when it comes to my own beauty looks (despite the fact that I don't have any red carpet events in my future), and now I thankfully have plenty of photos to reference—plus an exact product lineup to follow.
"The inspiration for Olivia is never very far away—it’s always about letting her feel like herself. She naturally has this Diana Ross–esque energy: disco, freedom, glamour, and beauty," Dean's makeup artist Celia Burton says in an editor-distributed release. "The look was about honoring Hollywood elegance while keeping it grounded in that effortless London 'cool girl' spirit." Is that not Dean to a T? I'm itching to recreate everything myself, from her lush, side-parted curls to her deep, berry-stained lips, so below, I'm sharing all the necessary staples and artist-backed tips.
Every Product Used for Olivia Dean's Grammys Glam
TANGLE TEEZER
Ultimate Detangler Curly Hair Brush
First thing's first: those curls! Celebrity hairstylist Rachel Polycarpe had "bold, feminine, and unapologetically full" hair in mind when working with Dean and shares that she used this curly-hair detangler to adequately distribute product before heat styling. Cue the va-va-voom volume.
TANGLE TEEZER
The Ultimate Styler Hair Styling Brush
Once Dean's hair was completely curled, Polycarpe then used this styling brush to soften the fluffy ringlets. "I wanted to capture that sense of drama and movement, big volume, soft curls, and a natural confidence, but modernize it so it felt effortless rather than styled," she says.
HOURGLASS
Illusion Luminous Glow Foundation SPF 30 - Shade 18
After prepping Dean's skin until it was "super dewy," Burton applied this glow-enhancing foundation all over her complexion.
HOURGLASS
Vanish Airbrush Concealer - Sienna 6.5
She then used two shades of this creamy concealer (Sienna and Maple) to brighten and subtly contour. "I kept the deeper shade around the outer edges for soft definition, and the lighter shade through the center of the face to lift and illuminate," she notes.
HOURGLASS
Veil Translucent Setting Powder - Translucent
Setting powder is non-negotiable for highly-photographed events! Burton even used another pressed version on top to really lock in those complexion products.
HOURGLASS
Curator Eyeshadow Palette - Minimalist
After applying eye primer, Burton then contoured the eyes with soft-matte tones.
HOURGLASS
1.5mm Mechanical Gel Eyeliner - Obsidian
"We wanted a sharp, dramatic wing," she shares. She actually used two eyeliners, one gel and one liquid, to secure a razor-sharp finish. "I layered on loads of mascara, then softly dragged whatever was left of the eyeshadow underneath the eye to add a hint of smoke," she adds.
HOURGLASS
Unreal Liquid Blush - Vision
A liquid-blush moment will always pop on camera. Burton says this one in particular "really brought life into the complexion."
HOURGLASS
Ambient Lighting Palette - Volume III
She then topped the blush with this warm bronzing palette. "It’s our absolute favorite palette on Olivia—it just works every time," she adds. (Side note: I'm already adding it to my cart!)
HOURGLASS
Shape and Sculpt Lip Liner - Candid 5
Burton used a deeper lip liner to trace Dean's pout, focusing on the edges to create natural-looking dimension.
HOURGLASS
Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick - Larch
Finally, she popped this satin lipstick in the center of her lips. "I had her press everything together so the colors melted into each other, creating a contoured, dramatic lip that still felt soft and wearable," she explains.
