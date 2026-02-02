Disco Drama Meets London Cool Girl: Every Stunning Detail From Best New Artist Olivia Dean's Grammys Glam

It simply exudes star power.

Olivia Dean at the 2026 Grammys
Olivia Dean at the 2026 Grammys

I legitimately can't take my eyes off Olivia Dean. Ever since the Best New Artist winner (!) stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in that custom Chanel dress, she radiated pure It-girl energy. Her glam team certainly understood the assignment, making sure the star's hair and makeup appears romantic yet powerful, '70s-inspired yet fresh, and polished yet never over-styled. It's the exact balance I aim for when it comes to my own beauty looks (despite the fact that I don't have any red carpet events in my future), and now I thankfully have plenty of photos to reference—plus an exact product lineup to follow.

"The inspiration for Olivia is never very far away—it’s always about letting her feel like herself. She naturally has this Diana Ross–esque energy: disco, freedom, glamour, and beauty," Dean's makeup artist Celia Burton says in an editor-distributed release. "The look was about honoring Hollywood elegance while keeping it grounded in that effortless London 'cool girl' spirit." Is that not Dean to a T? I'm itching to recreate everything myself, from her lush, side-parted curls to her deep, berry-stained lips, so below, I'm sharing all the necessary staples and artist-backed tips.

Olivia Dean at the 2026 Grammys

Olivia Dean at the 2026 Grammys

Every Product Used for Olivia Dean's Grammys Glam

