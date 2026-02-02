I should also note that I'm currently very into quarter-zip sweaters (the elevated basic of 2026). Marilyn has worn several strong options recently, including a beige style that caught my attention. I clicked on her links and, to my surprise, found that it's actually from the recent Zara men's collection. She wore the $80 knit with a white tee (which included a pop of the white tee at the bottom of the sweater, which I love), a tailored maxi skirt, and sleek pumps. Yes, a perfect look.
But here's the thing: given the stylish and modern nature of the knit, I have a feeling it's going to sell out rather quickly (like by the end of the month). Some of the sizes are already gone in the beige hue (it also comes in navy and grey)—note that Marilyn said she took a size medium in the sweater. Keep scrolling to check out her full look featuring the Zara It sweater, and shop the three colorways. I also rounded up more chic knits for further shopping inspiration.
The $80 It Zara Sweater That Will Sell Out
This is the Zara quarter-zip sweater styled the Marilyn way.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.