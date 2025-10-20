There’s no denying that a great pair of shoes has the power to make or break an outfit. If you’ve ever pulled together a look, only to discover that the shoes you hoped to wear with it don’t look quite as chic as you expected, you’ll know this all too well.
It’s on these occasions that I find having an edit of failsafe, go-with-everything shoe styles at my disposal really comes into its own. A capsule shoedrobe, if you will, of staple styles that can easily be mixed and matched with a variety of outfits. During the summer, this edit usually consists of of sandals and flip flops, which can be dressed up or down as the occasion calls for. During the colder months, however, building a winter shoe capsule takes a little more consideration. You see, not only do you have to contend with the outfits themselves (and of course the winter shoe trends), but also the unexpected shifts in weather and the ever-decreasing temperatures. After all, nobody wants to be left with cold feet (in the literal sense) by the end of a chilly winter day.
What this means is that the ultimate winter shoe capsule calls for even more versatility than, say, your spring or summer shoe options. Think boots, for extra-cold days, trainers for busy ones and flats and heels that can easily be dressed up or down (for those unplanned festive drinks that always seem to arise). Once you’ve got these bases covered, however, trust me, those mornings where you find yourself gazing into the mirror, questioning ‘but what shoes should I wear with this?’ will be a thing of the past.
Keep scrolling for the only staple shoe styles you need for the coming months…
5 Shoe Styles That Will Make Up Your Winter Shoe Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Heeled Boots
Style Notes: The ultimate winter shoe, boots are a staple in any hardworking cold-weather wardrobe. For maximum versatility, opt for a heeled pair that can easily be dressed up or down. And, don’t forget to think about the length—knee-high styles look great worn over leggings or under dresses, while ankle boots look sleek when worn with jeans or trousers—so, when shopping, think about the outfits you wear most regularly to allow for maximum cost-per-wear potential.
Shop the Best Heeled Boots:
Toteme
Croc-effect Leather Knee Boots
A timeless choice.
Next
Olive Green Curved Heel Knee High Boots
The curved heel on Next's knee high boots makes these look luxe.
Khaite
Ona Leather Ankle Boots
These are a great winter shoe investment.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
The croc effect makes these black boots extra special.
Nobody's Child
Black Leather Ankle Boots
Wear with straight leg jeans as shown here.
2. Elevated Flats
Style Notes: Ballet flats and Mary Janes have been trending for a few seasons now, and they’re still a smart choice for dry winter days too. To add interest to all your cosy looks, rather than a pared-back style, opt for an elevated flat with added details like playful textures, embellishment or strap designs. While you may think these details would make your flats less versatile, in fact, in my experience, they have the opposite effect, as you can wear them through the day and for more dressed-up evening events too.
Shop the Best Elevated Flats:
H&M
Studded Maryjane Pumps
Not so basic black flats.
COS
Pointed Ponyhair Mules
A real statement piece.
Zara
Suede Slingback Shoes
Chocolate brown makes an interesting alternative to black tones.
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper / Rouge Leather
So chic.
Alohas
Rosalind Cream Leather Ballet Flats
A lighter colour option.
3. Loafers
Style Notes: I’m a firm believer that having an arsenal of flats in your wardrobe is key, even when building a concise and curated winter shoe capsule. While elevated flats fill the day-to-night shoe slot in your wardrobe, loafers offer a tougher finish with a chic, menswear-inspired feel. Pairing expertly with everything from preppy looks to tailoring, they’re great for adding both polish and playfulness. And, if you’re feeling the chill on icy mornings, just add ankle socks for a little more coverage.
Shop the Best Loafers:
M&S
Leather Loafers
A great winter work shoe.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers with Penny Strap
The square toe on these loafers gives a vintage feel.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
Saint Laurent's loafers are a love forever style.
AEYDE
Lana Suede Loafers
Brown suede is bang on trend.
Mango
Leather Penny Loafers
Just look at that ruching.
4. Slingback Heels
Style Notes: For more elevated events, you need a pair of go-with-everything heels that deliver on both style and wearability. Enter the slingback: offering a more trend-led, modern look than traditional courts, yet still with a classic feel, they’re ideal for wearing everywhere from the office to winter weddings and even nights out when party season rolls around. When it comes to styles, classic black is, of course, a chic choice; however, there’s no need to feel restricted with this shoe style thanks to its simple shape. Tones like burgundy, cream or even silver will still allow for plenty of versatility while also creating a statement look.
Shop the Best Slingback Heels:
Bobbies
Reem Slingback Heels
You'll wear these time and time again.
Jimmy Choo
Amita 45 Garnet Patent Leather Pumps
Glossy goodness.
H&M
Pointed Heeled Sandals
Trust me, silver is basically a neutral.
NEOUS
Diske Leather Slingback Pumps
The '80s are calling.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Trap Suede Slingback Pumps
Such a gorgeous colour.
5. Trainers
Style Notes: Last but not least, I can’t talk about how to build a winter capsule shoe collection without mentioning trainers. Delivering maximum cool-girl points alongside the bonus of still feeling as comfy at the end of the day as when you slipped them on, a great pair of trainers will work seriously hard in your wardrobe on busy winter days. This season, tap into the gorpcore trend with a practical yet polished pair, or, keep things simple in sleek suede or a statement block colour trainer.
Shop The Best Trainers:
Adidas Originals
SL 72 OG Trainers
Muted yet interesting.
Salomon
Speedcross 3 Ripstop Sneakers
These are currently top of my wish list.
Asics
GT-2160 Metallic Mesh Sneakers
All the cool girls are wearing Asics right now.
Alohas
TB.490 Rife Sheen Red Leather
A capsule shoe collection doesn't mean you need to shy away from colour.
