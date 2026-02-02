Yeah, They’re That Good: 16 Stunning Plus-Size Items That Scream 2026

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
models wear white button down and green pants. Middle model wears pale blue high low dress. Furthest right model wears black pants and a drapey white top.
(Image credit: Eloquii, Fashion Brand Company, Arrange by ASOS)

Calling all plus-size fashion people! If you're looking to add a few key items to elevate your wardrobe this year, look no further. As an editor, I'm always browsing through the virtual aisles of the internet's retail landscape, so I wanted to put you on to some recent finds that have been on my mind. Ahead, shop a selection of 16 new plus-size-friendly arrivals worth checking out.

If you're in the market for a new pair of wide-calf black or brown boots, then I've got you covered. Do you want a fun new pair of jeans? Say less. Perhaps you could use a fun top or a cute birthday dress. Shop everything from on-trend striped sweaters to elevated basics ahead. Watch this space because I'll keep bringing you regular round-ups of stylish plus-size picks. Happy shopping!

Explore More:
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.