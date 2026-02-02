Calling all plus-size fashion people! If you're looking to add a few key items to elevate your wardrobe this year, look no further. As an editor, I'm always browsing through the virtual aisles of the internet's retail landscape, so I wanted to put you on to some recent finds that have been on my mind. Ahead, shop a selection of 16 new plus-size-friendly arrivals worth checking out.
If you're in the market for a new pair of wide-calf black or brown boots, then I've got you covered. Do you want a fun new pair of jeans? Say less. Perhaps you could use a fun top or a cute birthday dress. Shop everything from on-trend striped sweaters to elevated basics ahead. Watch this space because I'll keep bringing you regular round-ups of stylish plus-size picks. Happy shopping!
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck™ Sweater in Stripe
I'm a sucker for stripes, so this latest Rollneck color way drop is perfect. If you didn't know J.Crew goes up to a 3X, but extended sizes always sell out quickly.
By Anthropologie
Sleeveless Metallic Knit Slim Midi Dress
This dress is so cool! I feel like there will be lots of fun layering possibilities with this, and the metallic hardware is *chef's kiss*.
27 Edit
Carla Ballet Flat
Anthropologie
Maeve Smocked Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
A great dress to throw on with some pretty flats or cool boots.
Anthropologie
The Kayden Railroad Stripe Barrel Carpenter Jeans by Pilcro
I have these, and they're better than you can imagine.
Anthropologie
Maeve Swing Funnel-Neck Cape Jacket
The funnel neck detail makes this jacket stand out.
DOLCEVITA
Emmi Wide Calf Boots Black Leather
If you want a classic black boot that will go with everything, this is for you.
J.Crew
Cosmo Pant in Luster Charmeuse
A silky pant is a great way to mix up your bottoms rotation.
J.Crew
Relaxed Sweater-Polo in Striped Vintage Wool
Another pretty sweater from J.Crew.
Fashion Brand Company
Prom Dress Baby Blue Satin
Perfect for a special occasion. Perhaps a fun birthday dress?
DOLCEVITA
Lucyle Wide Calf Boots Tan Leather
This recent wide calf drop will sell out quickly.
ARRANGE
Arrange Curve Jersey Off the Shoulder Wide Sleeves Top With Ruched Hem in White
Never underestimate the power of a gorgeously ddraped top.
Eloquii
Photo Real Mesh Dress
Eloquii
Wide Collar Peplum Heathered Jacket
Eloquii
Rounded Hourglass Blazer
Eloquii
Button Up Cut Out Top
I love an interesting take on a basic.