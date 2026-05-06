Sarah Pidgeon Just Perfected Transitional Spring Style With This Unexpected Staple

Dressing for late spring isn't all that straightforward. One day, the promise of summer lingers in the air; the next, there’s a chill that calls for layers you'd only just confidently packed away. Navigating that in-between requires an adaptable wardrobe—and this season, I’ve found myself returning to a surprisingly versatile piece.
At first glance, a red jumper might not feel like an obvious spring essential. But worn with sporty shorts on brighter days, or layered beneath a jacket with classic black trousers when the temperature dips, it’s proven itself to be a consistent anchor in my rotation.
So, when I spotted Sarah Pidgeon stepping out in the latter ensemble, it felt like confirmation that this under-the-radar staple really was worth shouting about. The actor styled a relaxed red knit with black trousers and a soft beige jacket. A pair of simple black square-toe flats completed the look, keeping things refined yet unfussy.
Infused with a vibrant jolt of colour, Pidgeon’s jumper not only offered the necessary warmth for unpredictable spring days, but also brought a freshness that feels entirely in step with the season.
Consistently inspired by the rising actor’s wardrobe, scroll on to discover and shop the best red knitwear to carry you through the months ahead.
Shop Red Jumpers:
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Raglan Sleeve-Jumper
Style these with black trousers to get Sarah's look.
Zara
Basic Fine Knit Jumper
This lightweight jumper is perfect for early summer styling.
Reformation
Cove Cotton Oversized Crew
Whilst I love this in the bright red, it also comes in two other shades.