Sarah Pidgeon Just Wore Some Anti-CBK Waves on the Met Gala Red Carpet—Here's How They Were Created

Making her debut appearance at the prestigious charity gala, the 29-year-old opted for a chartreuse two-piece set designed by Loewe. However, the departure from CBK’s decisively understated sartorial philosophy didn’t end with the daring hue; it continued into her beauty look, where she traded her iconic straight lengths for tousled, loose waves that certainly piqued interest.
Perhaps channelling the waves of Hyannis Port—an exclusive enclave in Massachusetts that plays home to the Kennedy Compound, where CBK and her husband, JFK Jr., would spend most of their summers—the hairstyle added dimension and movement to her otherwise slick set.
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However, as a certified lazy girl myself, it was the effortlessly elegant feeling imbued in these beachy bends that I found the most profound. As revealed on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood, the look only required a few hair tools and a spritz of a solid shine spray that “cheats hair health while adding subtle separation and definition to the waves”.
In fact, with the weather warming and plans being made to spend the upcoming season escaping to some sun-kissed paradise, I would contend that this hairstyle is like a shortcut to achieving those balmy, blissful curls that only come after spending your day in salty water and holding an Aperol Spritz.
Still, as undone and carefree as it is, there’s still quite a bit of shape and hold in the strands, providing that “just came from the most expensive hair salon in the city” sensation that’s always so covetable. Both quietly luxurious and completely laissez-faire, keep scrolling through for your guide on recreating the look and a breakdown of the products you need.
How to Re-Create Sarah Pidgeon's 2026 Met Gala Hairstyle
Starting with damp roots, Wood first went in with the Kenra Root Lifting Spray before spritzing Pidgeon’s mid-lengths and ends with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray and finishing with a final coat of Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss from root to tip for “extra shine and softness.” (Kenra isn’t currently available in the UK, but there are plenty of incredible alternatives that will deliver a similar result, which I’ve shared below.)
Once the hair was prepped and primed, he then “sectioned the hair starting at the nape and blow-dried it section by section with a round brush to create a smooth, silky base for the waves,” as Wood explained on social media. “Once the hair was completely dry, I parted it down the middle using a tail comb.”