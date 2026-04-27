Getting dressed for spring can be tricky at times, as the weather can be quite fickle; oftentimes it’s chilly in the mornings, but it warms up quickly by the afternoon. That’s why light layers are the best option when putting together an outfit. There’s one basic that comes to mind that fits every need for building a look. It’s casual, slightly sporty, and looks so chic with a pair of white jeans: a zip-up pullover.
Polo knits are having a major moment for spring 2026, but the quarter-zip pullover, in particular, is a basic that's becoming common to see as part of the effortlessly cool outfits fashion people and celebrities are wearing in 2026. For example, Emilia Clarke was just spotted wearing a gray zip-up pullover with wide-leg white jeans and a brown trench coat. She accessorized with a belt-buckle bag and a pair of chocolate-hued suede loafers by Prada. In summary, the combination of a zip-up pullover with white jeans looks polished and sophisticated without trying too hard.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect light layer to wear, keep scrolling to recreate Clarke’s outfit and shop more zip-up pullovers and white jeans.