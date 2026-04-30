Coming out of winter and entering spring, it's easy to feel fatigued with the outfit combinations we've been relying perhaps a little too heavily on all season. Yes, I'm looking at my sweater-and-jeans pairings. I, for one, wore this duo at least three times a week all winter, and I would love to be able to continue to do so heading into the warmer months, but TBH, I'm tired. It's gotten to a point where my sweaters and jeans feel boring and basic instead of classic and polished. Fortunately, Gwyneth Paltrow just debuted a no-effort styling trick that instantly gave this combo a complete refresh.
Earlier this week, Paltrow was spotted outside of Jennifer Meyer's baby shower in Los Angeles, wearing the kind of easy denim outfit that spurs a thousand similar denim outfits, thanks to Pinterest. Honestly, it might be the 2026 version of Katie Holmes' viral Khaite cardigan look, or at least, I'm treating it with the same reverence. Specifically, the Marty Supreme actress paired a chunky-knit, oatmeal-colored zip-up cardigan from her brand GWYN with vintage Levi's and a pair of brown Loewe kitten-heel mules. The star of the show, though, came from the skinny belt she strategically placed over her sweater, attached to sit perfectly at her waist and cinch in the otherwise voluminous knit.
The subtle addition of a skinny, sleek belt on top of a chunky cardigan was like a breath of fresh air after a long winter of wearing sweater-and-jeans outfits nonstop, to the point of exhaustion. Quickly, the combo felt cool again and made me want to try it out with one of the cardigans in my wardrobe. If you feel the same way, having now dissected Paltrow's ensemble, keep scrolling. Everything you need to recreate it is just a scroll away.
Get Gwyneth's Look
GWYN
The Whistler Cardigan
Massimo Dutti
Leather Belt With Arched Buckle
Levi's
501® Curve Jeans
Loewe
Pebble Soft mules
Shop Belted Cardigans
Almina Concept
V-Neck Cardigan
I think every Who What Wear editor owns this sweater in at least one color.
The Row
Mini Belt
If you go with The Row, you'll always be doing something right.
ARCH4
Nara Ribbed Cashmere Zip-Up Cardigan
The key is in the double zipper.
Madewell
The Essential Skinny Leather Belt
It's not called the "essential" belt for no reason.