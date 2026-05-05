While I watched with bated breath as all the celebs arrive, there was only one person whose beauty aesthetic completely blew me away. It was angelic. It was ethereal. It was Ayo Edebiri's flawless makeup look.
The second I saw it, I knew I wanted—nay, needed—the details. Luckily, I got them straight from celebrity makeup artist Dee Carrion. "I was inspired by Ayo’s ethereal and angelic dress," she said. "I wanted to keep her makeup within that same world, so I created a look of glowing skin, which was complemented by reflective shimmers and a soft, flushed lip." Ahead, see every Chanel makeup product Carrion used on Edebiri, including a $180(!) foundation.
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The Exact Foundation
CHANEL
Sublimage L'Essence de Teint
Here it is—the exact foundation Edebiri wore while ascending the Met's iconic staircase like a literal angel. It has a lightweight, essence-like texture, buildable coverage, and a radiant finish. (I mean, look at her glow.)
This formula marries high-tech encapsulated pigments with luxe, skin-loving ingredients. First, the encapsulated pigments combine with film-forming polymers to optimize the foundation's wear. Translation: It looks stunning on the skin and lasts all day long. Second, it uses vanilla planifolia water and vanilla enfleurage oil to hydrate and protect the skin from environmental aggressors.
Luxurious formula aside, the Sublimage L'Essence de Teint comes with a signature brush for effortless application. I'm convinced it's the key to replicating Edebiri's Met-Gala glow, and I can't wait to get my hands on it.
The 8 Other Chanel Makeup Products Used
CHANEL
Joues Contraste Intense - Rose Radiant
This cream-to-powder blush has a velvety texture and a long-lasting formula.