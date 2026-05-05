Ayo Edebiri's "Angelic and Ethereal" Met Gala Look Featured This $180 Chanel Foundation

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Ayo Edebiri at The Met Gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Met Gala didn't disappoint. The fashion was stunning, and the beauty was even better. Here are some standouts, ICYMI: Emily Blunt's $13 Essie nail polish looked like it was straight out of The Devil Wears Prada. (Miranda Priestly would almost certainly approve.) Hailey Bieber's goddess bun was the perfect complement to her 24-karat-gold breastplate. And Nicole Kidman and her daughter wore 120 centimeters of hair extensions.

While I watched with bated breath as all the celebs arrive, there was only one person whose beauty aesthetic completely blew me away. It was angelic. It was ethereal. It was Ayo Edebiri's flawless makeup look.

The second I saw it, I knew I wanted—nay, needed—the details. Luckily, I got them straight from celebrity makeup artist Dee Carrion. "I was inspired by Ayo’s ethereal and angelic dress," she said. "I wanted to keep her makeup within that same world, so I created a look of glowing skin, which was complemented by reflective shimmers and a soft, flushed lip." Ahead, see every Chanel makeup product Carrion used on Edebiri, including a $180(!) foundation.

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The Exact Foundation

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