Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. The days are getting longer and warmer, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, which consists of five practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the five categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the season's chicest basic to the accessory everyone is reaching for, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a spring wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
The definition of a wardrobe basic is a versatile, classic, and functional piece that serves as the foundation of a wide variety of outfits, but that doesn't mean there aren't basic trends. Each season, certain items that can be classified as basics gain far-reaching popularity, often becoming the focal point of outfits they're a part of. This spring, that buzzy basic is polo knits. Whether it's a quarter-zip pullover or a traditional buttoned polo, we've been spotting them everywhere we frequent and couldn't help but notice that they've been selling out left and right. When we saw polo knits on the runway of the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 show, we quickly predicted it was poised to be a major trend this year. We're seeing the inherently casual piece being styled in increasingly fresh ways this spring, so we decided to try our hand at it in hopes of inspiring you with cool outfit ideas featuring this versatile staple. Scroll on to find out why we chose it as one of our spring hero items.
The polo knit our associate fashion editor Nikki tried may technically be a school uniform piece (with adult sizing, FYI), but you'd never know it by the way it's styled here. The affordable long-sleeve polo is available in a slew of colors, which you may be tempted to order several of by the end of this.
Nikki's take on the polo knit:"I've always admired the preppy, sporty look of polo knits on models on the runways and fashion people on the streets, but for some reason, I haven't ever added one to my wardrobe until now. This Lands' End polo shirt is the perfect way to try out the trend without a big investment. It features a classic polo design with a collar and two buttons. While the fit is like an oversize long-sleeve shirt, it has a weighted feel that almost resembles a sweatshirt. At just $35, it's a great deal, making it easy to justify grabbing a few colors. The true red is versatile and timeless, but the royal purple and butter yellow are so chic and feel very 2026."
Styling tips: The most directional way to style a polo knit is to layer it. In this case, it's styled with a white crewneck tee peeking out beneath the collar. To dress the basic up a bit, pair it with dark-wash jeans, kitten heels, and a big-buckle belt. Easy.
The wallet-friendly Lands' End polo is the perfect transitional piece and features flattering details, such as side vents and a tapered fit, and expensive-looking ones, such as smooth shoulder and neck seams and fabric that resists wrinkles and pilling.
Lands' End
School Uniform Polo Shirt
LESET
The Margo Crop Tee
Aureum
No. 17 Suede Belt
FRAME
Pixie Le Sleek Jeans
Margaux
The Dylan Sandals
Heaven Mayhem
Sloane Glasses
Fashion people love a basic with a logo, and our senior branded content editor Aniyah tried a cool Sporty & Rich rugby-stripe polo knit—an especially sporty take on the trend. Keep reading to see the chic outfit it's a part of and get all the details on the knit.
Aniyah's take on the polo knit:"Some trends excite me more than others, and the rise of polo knits is one of them. Being born and raised in Florida, polos and collared shirts have always been a staple in my wardrobe, and I'm happy to reintroduce them in a big way. This Sporty & Rich sweater is composed of a cashmere-and-wool blend and feels warm but not at all itchy. The contrasting white collar, the gray-and-navy color combo, and the 'thick but not heavy' weight are just some of the things I love about this sweater. I tend to gravitate toward thinner stripes, but these thicker stripes made it easy for me to incorporate a slightly different kind of pattern when I wrapped another sweater around my waist.
"This outfit screams 'preppy but make it 2026.' I can think of quite a few different ways I'll be remixing this look for the spring. On warmer days, I'll swap out the jeans and loafers for longline shorts and kitten heels. I even like the idea of styling the sweater around my waist or neck instead to make the juxtaposition of the contrasting stripes and colors more powerful."
Styling tips: Two polo knits are better than one—don't you think? Aniyah's entire outfit is made up