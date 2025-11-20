Fashion People Are Over the Rules—This Is the Latest Bag-Color Faux Pas They're Committing

Listen, I'm a big fan of breaking the rules. I've never been one to subscribe to ideas about how to express yourself, especially when it comes to getting dressed. We've all heard the passé fashion rules, such as not mixing patterns and not wearing white after Labor Day. There's one rule, in particular, that I'm all for breaking. Olivia Munn knows what I'm talking about. She was recently spotted in NYC wearing an outfit that broke that very rule—mixing black and brown.
We've all heard of not wearing black and navy together, but pairing black and brown gets just as much flak. However, this outfit proved that rule obsolete. Her look consisted of a black coat, black heels, and a sleek brown leather tote bag by Mulberry. Others in the fashion crowd agree that the colors do, in fact, go together. I've scrolled through Instagram and noticed black coats and brown bags are the chosen way to mix black and brown this season, and as you're about to see, the former faux pas looks surprisingly cool and polished.
If you're into the idea of mixing black and brown (and breaking fashion rules, in general), keep scrolling to re-create Munn's look and shop similar items.
