If You Only Buy One Pair of Boots This Fall, This Is the Trend It Should Be—Full Stop

I was starting to think that flip-flop season would never end, but we finally made it to boot season. Jessica Alba, for one, is armed and ready. She was photographed stepping out for dinner in Beverly Hills this week wearing the one boot trend that I think is an essential to own for fall 2025 and beyond: knee-high brown suede boots. She wore them with a navy minidress and long chocolate-brown coat.
There are numerous boot trends in play right now, and I know it can get overwhelming. Add to that the fact that boots can be quite an investment, especially when compared to the aforementioned flip-flops we've all been wearing this summer (unless they're from The Row, of course). But if you're going to invest in just one boot trend this season, knee-high brown suede boots are as wise a choice as it gets. They elevate any outfit they're paired with and are timeless, which means you'll be wearing them for years to come, so you can't go wrong.
Keep scrolling to see how Alba styled her knee-high brown suede boots, which are perfect for this time of year, and shop my picks, ranging from kitten-heel boots to riding boots to Western-inspired styles.
