Not* Brown Suede: Everyone With Taste Is on the Hunt for This Dated Winter Boot Trend

Whether you live in NYC, where temperatures already feel like winter, or in L.A., where it's still in the 70s but you're dressing for fall anyway, one thing is certain: Everyone's stepping into boots. From brown suede ankle boots to black riding boots, they're gracing the feet of the style set, pulling denim looks and skirt-and-sweater ensembles together. However, insiders are also bringing back patent-leather knee-high boots, a once-popular but now-dated silhouette. One fashion icon making a case for the style's resurgence is Alexa Chung.
This week, the British model and fashion designer posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off her recently launched Alexa Chung for Madewell collection. This line, influenced by the cities she has lived in, features a range of clothing and accessories that she would personally wear and give this holiday season. In one of the photos, Chung showed off the Joan Overlay Dress—a '70s-inspired silhouette with a ruffled neckline, delicate smocking, and gathered sleeves—which she paired with black patent-leather boots.
Everyone loves a black dress, but it can sometimes appear basic without interesting accessories that make it cooler, more unique, and more luxurious looking. If anyone knows exactly what it takes to make a black dress look rich, it's Chung. She understands that the glossy contrast of patent-leather boots looks polished and elegant rather than edgy like smooth-leather boots might. Plus, with Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Chloé all embracing the patent-leather revival and creating some of the season's most sought-after shoe styles, there's really no reason to overlook it.
The next time you wear a black dress and want to look like an It girl, style it with patent-leather boots, and thank me later. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite options.
Shop Black Dresses and Black Patent-Leather Boots
Madewell
Joan Overlay Dress
The exact dress Chung wore.
Reformation
Aurelie Knee Boots
Reformation's knee-high boots never miss.
Nordstrom
Mock Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
You'll wear this dress to the office, to brunch, and everywhere in between.
Silent D
Giselle Riding Boots
If you still haven't invested in riding boots, this is your sign to. It's one of the hottest silhouettes for winter 2025.
Reformation
Honey Knit Dress
The fur-trimmed sleeves and open-back design make this dress *chef's kiss.*
Saint Laurent
Who Boots
Whether you tuck your jeans into these boots, style them under a maxi dress, or pair them with a minidress, each outfit will look elegant and expensive.
Alaïa
Belted Gathered Dress
This new Alaïa dress may be pricey, but it's a work of art, and as everyone knows, art is a great investment.
Michael Kors
Darrah Patent Leather Boots
I can see myself wearing these every weekend to go out with my friends.
Zw Collection
Slip Dress
A slip dress with knee-high boots is a simple yet fail-proof outfit formula.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.