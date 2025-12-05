We’re Positive There’s Nothing Chicer This Winter Than This Unexpected Bag and Boot Combo

Lily Allen's West End Girl has gone triple platinum in my household and now her most recent outfit is about to do the same.
While out in London, Allen was spotted wearing a simple long black duster coat, tall black boots with a small chunky heel and a light green shoulder bag. The look is simple but the accessories are what made it. A simple black bag would have been too much of the same. A dainty pair of shoes would have felt too buttoned up and proper. This look though, as is, with the pop of green and ideal winter boot, is as nonchalantly cool as she is.
Green bags have been quietly happening for a minute now but Allen's outfit just proves why the bag color trend is ideal for the winter season. It doesn't feel out of place in the cold and honestly looks great against the neutrals, like black or gray, that we're used to wearing on repeat once the temperature drops.
And a tall black boot with a minimal heel is a timeless winter essential for a reason, it looks great with everything and can toughen up any look instantly. The downside is that I've fallen into a bit of a black boot styling rut. I keep feeling draw to the same pieces I always wear with them. But now, until further notice, I'll be pairing mine with a light green bag a-la Lily Allen.
