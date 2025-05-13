Hold the Baggy and Skinny Jeans—This Is the Summer Denim Trend Fashion People Are Buying

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

At times in recent history, it's been all about one denim trend or another, and people don't stray from that. But 2025 has proven to be different. One day, it's that skinny jeans are in; the next, it's boot-cut; then back to barrel jeans—and oh, wait, baggy jeans are still in. The next day, everyone will be wearing wide-legs, and so on. It's enough to make your head spin, to say the least. But as a fashion editor, I can't say that I haven't contributed to this discourse—and I'm here to do it again. Blame Bella Hadid.

Hadid was photographed in sunny Cannes yesterday while in town for the most glamorous of film festivals, and she wore the perfect polished South-of-France outfit. Notably, the outfit included the denim trend that I've noticed fashion people wearing more and more as of late: cropped flare jeans. You could call it a comeback, because approximately 10 years ago, they were all anyone was wearing—myself included. But as you know, in fashion, everything comes back again.

I find cropped flares to be an excellent choice for summer, as they look perfect with sandals, flats, sneakers, and heels, and they can easily go from casual to dressed-up in an instant. Hadid opted for a white pair to match her pretty white top, but the internet currently provides every wash imaginable, so keep scrolling to shop some of the chicest pairs.

Bella Hadid wearing a white tank and cropped flare jeans with heels in Cannes

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images)

Bella Hadid wearing a white tank and jeans with heels and a Saint Laurent bag in Cannes

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Dolce & Gabbana top; vintage Yves Saint Laurent shoes; Saint Laurent bag

Shop Cropped Flare Jeans for Summer

Madewell, Kick Out Crop Jeans
Madewell
Kick Out Crop Jeans

Pantalones Acampanados De Tiro Alto Pinch Waist
AGOLDE
Pinch Waist High Rise Kick Flare Jeans

Gap, High Rise Kick Fit Jeans
Gap
High Rise Kick Fit Jeans

The Reboot High Waist Crop Flare Jeans
FRAME
The Reboot High Waist Crop Flare Jeans

Trf High-Waisted Cropped Flare Jeans
ZARA
TRF High-Waisted Cropped Flare Jeans

MANGO, Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
MANGO
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans

Rigid Organic Cotton Flare Leg Jeans
TOTEME
Rigid Organic Cotton Flare Leg Jeans

Madewell, Flared Wide-Leg Crop Jeans
Madewell
Flared Wide-Leg Crop Jeans

The Insider High Waist Fray Hem Crop Bootcut Jeans
MOTHER
The Insider High Waist Fray Hem Crop Bootcut Jeans

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸