This Is the Heel Style Gigi Hadid Wore to Make a Casual Dress Trend Fancy Enough For an NYC Party

I’m not much of a dress wearer, so I’m lacking in the fancy dress for fancy events department. I'm constantly searching for ways to dress up without exerting too much effort, and it seems that Gigi Hadid has finally cracked the code: Wear silver heels with your casual dress. Over the weekend, Hadid attended a Vogue event in honor of her cover with Kendall Jenner, and she opted to wear a vintage-inspired beaded patchwork dress. She paired the dress with Miu Miu's iconic buckled slingback pumps in silver.
Her dress, although quite casual due to its patchwork nature, looked much more worthy of a night out thanks to the silver shoes, as opposed to black or neutral shoes. Silver heels have proven to be a clever choice for pairing with an outfit featuring multiple colors or patterns, such as a patchwork dress. Chase Sui Wonders and Hailey Bieber have also recently employed this styling trick, so keep it in mind the next time you're unsure about which shoe color to wear.
If you’re in the market for shoes that will instantly elevate a casual or multi-color dress, keep scrolling to recreate Hadid’s outfit, and shop similar silver shoes and dresses below.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.