It's Here: The It-Girl Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats This Summer

Sometimes when two celebrities wear the same item, it's just a coincidence. Other times, it's an indicator of a brewing trend. In this case, I think it's the latter. You may recall that last summer, the quite luxury look was still going very strong, and white midi skirts were practically the poster child of the aesthetic. This summer, there are a few skirt trends that are in the running to replace them, and Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie just wore one of them: yellow slip skirts.

Hadid was photographed wearing one with a yellow polo shirt, leather Miu Miu jacket, and Miu Miu loafers while walking to dinner with Bradley Cooper. In the meantime, Richie posted herself wearing one with a white tank top, a white Chanel bag, and white Alaïa flats while on vacation in Saint-Tropez. The It-girls in question styled their yellow slip skirts in very different ways, but both wore the trending piece with flat shoes. Make of that what you will, but I don't think this is the last time we'll see this pairing before summer ends.

Keep scrolling to shop trendy yellow slip skirts to wear with flat shoes, whether for date night or vacation.

Gigi Hadid wearing a leather jacket and yellow polo and slip skirt with white socks and loafers, walking with Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu jacket; Guest in Residence Gingham Shrunken Polo ($98); Bella Venice The Evie Skirt ($150); Loro Piana bag; Miu Miu Leather Coin Penny Loafers ($1170)

Sofia Richie wearing a yellow slip skirt in Saint-Tropez

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

On Sofia Richie: Chanel bag; Alaïa Ballet Flats ($920)

Shop Yellow Slip Skirts

The Evie Skirt
Bella Venice
The Evie Skirt

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

Clover Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
TOVE
Clover Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

Vince, Satin Maxi Skirt
Vince
Satin Maxi Skirt

Boshan Skirt
By Malene Birger
Boshan Skirt

Soowalaoo Womens Skirt Midi Long Length Silk Satin High Waisted Elastic Casual Trendy Summer Skirts Yellow Xs
Soowalaoo
Satin High-Waisted Skirt

Crepe Midi Skirt
GUCCI
Crepe Midi Skirt

Ruched Drop-Waist Chiffon Skirt
Banana Republic
Ruched Drop-Waist Chiffon Skirt

Textured Linen-Blend Skirt
J.Crew
Textured Linen-Blend Skirt

