It's Here: The It-Girl Skirt Trend to Wear With Flats This Summer

Sometimes when two celebrities wear the same item, it's just a coincidence. Other times, it's an indicator of a brewing trend. In this case, I think it's the latter. You may recall that last summer, the quite luxury look was still going very strong, and white midi skirts were practically the poster child of the aesthetic. This summer, there are a few skirt trends that are in the running to replace them, and Gigi Hadid and Sofia Richie just wore one of them: yellow slip skirts.

Hadid was photographed wearing one with a yellow polo shirt, leather Miu Miu jacket, and Miu Miu loafers while walking to dinner with Bradley Cooper. In the meantime, Richie posted herself wearing one with a white tank top, a white Chanel bag, and white Alaïa flats while on vacation in Saint-Tropez. The It-girls in question styled their yellow slip skirts in very different ways, but both wore the trending piece with flat shoes. Make of that what you will, but I don't think this is the last time we'll see this pairing before summer ends.

Keep scrolling to shop trendy yellow slip skirts to wear with flat shoes, whether for date night or vacation.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu jacket; Guest in Residence Gingham Shrunken Polo ($98); Bella Venice The Evie Skirt ($150); Loro Piana bag; Miu Miu Leather Coin Penny Loafers ($1170)

On Sofia Richie: Chanel bag; Alaïa Ballet Flats ($920)

Shop Yellow Slip Skirts