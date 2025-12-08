Forget Sequins and Pumps—This Margot Robbie Holiday Party Outfit Is Going on Our Mood Boards Instead

Margot Robbie holiday dress
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

When it comes to holiday parties, it's easiest to just wear head-to-toe red or cover yourself entirely in sequins. It's fun to be festive and lean into a look that might otherwise be too much for the rest of the year. Sometimes, though, it can be a little too on-the-nose. And if you're looking for something a bit more understated and perfectly chic, there's a recent Margot Robbie look that we're immediately adding to our December party season mood board.

While attending a gala in London, Robbie wore an off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical black dress that swooped off her shoulders, exposing her right arm and collarbone. She accessorized with Aquazzura moon crystal sandals, a white shoulder bag, and a large black coat.

Margot Robbie in black dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The look is glamorous without being loud and glitzy. It's the rare, simple monochrome look that stands out in a sea of shimmering holiday dresses because it has the allure of Old Hollywood looks from the past. The little sliver of skin says it all without saying anything at all. So this holiday season, while others might lean into a quirky Mrs. Claus look, we'll be personally channeling a quietly glamorous Margot Robbie instead.

Shop the look for your next holiday party:

Tara Gonzalez
Senior Fashion & Social Editor
Latest