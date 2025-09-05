And just like that, the It girls are wearing jeans again. It was a long, hot summer, folks, but we've finally started to emerge, and the wardrobe of Hailey Bieber is reflecting that. To coincide with the launch of her beauty brand Rhode at Sephora, Bieber has been in NYC this week for events, but she also packed some off-duty outfits, one of which included the previously dated T-shirt style that's very much back for fall 2025.
The Bieber-approved trend is high-V-neck tees, which she opted for in a white long-sleeve version by cool girl–favorite brand Flore Flore. In recent years, V-necks were eclipsed by crewneck and boatneck tees, but now that celebs and influencers are wearing them again and wildly popular brands like Reformation and Madewell are making them, we can safely say that the style is dated no more. V-neck tees in general are rising in popularity, but for the most forward take, do as Bieber did and buy one with the slightest baby V. And yes, it looks perfect with jeans. Keep scrolling to shop my selection along with the exact tee Bieber brought to NYC.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.