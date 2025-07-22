When What Shoe Color to Wear Isn't Obvious, This Is the One Fashion People Always Choose

If you've ever put on an outfit of many colors and had no idea what shoes to wear with it, I have a fashion crowdsourced suggestion for you. More often than not, the shoe color celebrities and fashion people choose when wearing a multi-colored outfit (typically a dress) is silver. Silver takes the cake for being one of the prettiest shoe color trends of the season, and it's also one of the most versatile. Furthermore, while I call it a trend, it's quite timeless, so you don't have to worry about your new silver shoes falling out of favor soon after you buy them.
A perfect example of how great an option silver is when the shoe color to wear isn't obvious came yesterday in NYC, when Chase Sui Wonders made an appearance on The Today Show wearing a vintage Anna Sui dress. With the colorful striped dress, you guessed it—she wore a pair of silver shoes. (FYI: Silver shoes are usually in the form of strappy heels when worn by celebrities, in keeping with the style Wonders opted for.) Silver heels are often a go-to for formal occasions, but as Wonders proved, they work just as well with something more casual.
Keep scrolling to see Wonder's silver-shoe outfit, along with a few other recent examples I spotted on celebrities and influencers, and shop a slew of stunning silver heels to wear with your multicolored outfits.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.