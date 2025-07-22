When What Shoe Color to Wear Isn't Obvious, This Is the One Fashion People Always Choose

If you've ever put on an outfit of many colors and had no idea what shoes to wear with it, I have a fashion crowdsourced suggestion for you. More often than not, the shoe color celebrities and fashion people choose when wearing a multi-colored outfit (typically a dress) is silver. Silver takes the cake for being one of the prettiest shoe color trends of the season, and it's also one of the most versatile. Furthermore, while I call it a trend, it's quite timeless, so you don't have to worry about your new silver shoes falling out of favor soon after you buy them.

A perfect example of how great an option silver is when the shoe color to wear isn't obvious came yesterday in NYC, when Chase Sui Wonders made an appearance on The Today Show wearing a vintage Anna Sui dress. With the colorful striped dress, you guessed it—she wore a pair of silver shoes. (FYI: Silver shoes are usually in the form of strappy heels when worn by celebrities, in keeping with the style Wonders opted for.) Silver heels are often a go-to for formal occasions, but as Wonders proved, they work just as well with something more casual.

Keep scrolling to see Wonder's silver-shoe outfit, along with a few other recent examples I spotted on celebrities and influencers, and shop a slew of stunning silver heels to wear with your multicolored outfits.

On Chase Sui Wonders This Week

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a colorful striped dress, a pink bag, and silver heels in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders wearing a colorful striped dress, a pink bag, and silver heels in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Other Celebs and Influencers

Hailey Bieber wearing silver heels

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

Sofia Richie wearing silver heels

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

WHO: Sofia Richie Grainge

Influencer wearing a dress with silver heels

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

WHO: Emili Sindlev

Influencer wearing silver thong sandals

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

WHO: Cass Dimicco

Shop Silver Heels

Gianna Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Gianna Heeled Sandals

Staud Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

Jessica Mid Mule
Schutz
Jessica Mid Mules

Pierced Peep-Toe Slingback in Metallic, Size 10
tory burch
Pierced Peep-Toe Slingbacks in Metallic

Tony Bianco Caprice Heels
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heels

Abby Sandal
aeyde
Abby Sandals

Melia Buckled Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps
AEYDE
Melia Buckled Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps

Dolce Vita Alenna Heels
Dolce Vita
Alenna Heels

Tony Bianco Krista Thong Sandals
Tony Bianco
Krista Thong Sandals

Block-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Block-Heeled Sandals

Pirua 70 Crinkled Metallic Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pirua 70 Crinkled Metallic Leather Mules

