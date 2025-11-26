The New Neutral Sweater Color That Looks Richer Than Gray, Tan, and Beige

Emma Stone just made the most compelling case for swapping your go-to boring knits for a shade that instantly reads as luxurious: pastel yellow. Stepping out in NYC for a Good Morning America appearance, the actress redefined fall color palettes with a creamy, pale yellow Khaite sweater.
This isn't a bright, jarring hue; it’s a soft, buttery tone that serves as the perfect new neutral. It has the same versatility as gray or beige, but with a palpable richness and warmth that makes every outfit look exponentially more expensive. Stone finished the ensemble with Aquazzura pointed-toe shoes, a structured Louis Vuitton bag, and gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Her outfit confirms that pale yellow is ready to take its place among the most polished and versatile shades for fall and winter.
Ready to adopt the richest new neutral of the season? Say goodbye to dull grays and hello to butter-soft yellow. This color pairs flawlessly with everything already in your closet: black denim, rich brown leather, deep navy trousers, and so much more. Keep scrolling to shop pastel yellow sweaters, including Emma Stone's exact version from Khaite.
On Emma Stone: Khaite sweater; Maria McManus skirt; Aquazzura shoes; Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Louis Vuitton bag.
Shop Emma Stone's Yellow Khaite Sweater
KHAITE
Davin Cashmere Sweater Top
It's cashmere, of course.
Shop More Pastel Yellow Sweaters
ZARA
Brushed Wool and Cashmere Sweater
Keep it extra cozy in this wool and cashmere combo.
Free People
Kait Cardi
Wear it with or without a base layer.
Free People
School Girl Cardigan
Wear it with or without a pleated skirt.
Free People
Houston Street Pullover
We love a V-neck option
ZARA
100% Wool Long Sleeve Sweater
Light weight enough for layering.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
You'll want to buy this cashmere cardi in every single color.
Rag & Bone
Leva Long Sleeve Zip Sweater
The zipper and collar gives this yellow knit a sporty flare.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.