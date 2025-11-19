I Just Got Back From NYC, and Everyone Was Wearing This Exact Coat Trend

I just returned from a mid-November trip to NYC, and the coats were out in full force, folks. As one does in my profession, I kept constant tabs on the outerwear trends people were wearing, and more often than not, it was one specific style (that's as elegant and versatile as can be). It's also one that I just spotted on Elizabeth Olsen. The trend is chocolate brown wool coats. They were everywhere I looked, and I even packed one of my own—a scarf-attached iteration from Zara. Olsen's coat was oversized and long. She paired it with black jeans and chunky boots, making them look far more elegant than they might've looked if paired with another outerwear style.
Black wool coats have been the go-to for as long as anyone can remember, but given the recent surge in popularity of chocolate brown, it makes perfect sense that the NYC crowd is choosing it over black when making their new outerwear purchases. If you ask me, it's impossible not to look chic in a brown coat, no matter what you're wearing with it. Keep scrolling to see what I mean for yourself, and to shop the chicest brown wool coats I could find.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.