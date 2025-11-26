The Non-Black Jacket Color Trend British and American Women Are Wearing to Look More Elegant This Winter

Black coats are a staple in any elegant winter wardrobe; however, this season, there's a subtle but distinct shift happening, signaling the start of a fresh outerwear trend: the rise of burgundy coats. The movement is led by both American and British fashion people. One key influencer is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
While attending a Burberry event in London this week, Huntington-Whiteley was seen wearing a full Burberry outfit, including a burgundy leather trench coat, mustard-colored plaid trousers, and a button-down shirt, paired with Burberry Check heels.
Meanwhile, across the pond in New York City, burgundy coats have also been gaining popularity. Take Reese Witherspoon, for example. She was recently photographed wearing a burgundy tweed jacket paired with a monochromatic wide-leg-pant ensemble.
While black coats will always be chic, burgundy ones are quietly making a name for themselves as a fresh alternative. The deep red hue adds depth and personality to any outfit, making it the perfect choice for those wanting to stand out while still embracing the understated elegance of a classic. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best burgundy coats available right now.
Shop Burgundy Coats
ZARA
Oversized Wool Coat
I'd style this burgundy wool coat the same way I'd style any black one.
Asos
Faux Leather Longline Wrap Coat
Re-create Huntington-Whiteley's chic evening look with this leather trench coat.
I'd pair this with a lace-trim camisole, dark-wash jeans, and black slingbacks for drinks with friends.
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
Effortless, chic, and rich-looking.
ZARA
Short Faux Fur Coat
Wait until you see the unique fireman clasps.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Nissi Leather Coat
My dream coat.
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
One of my favorite fashion influencers owns this coat in gray, and she's made me want to buy it because it looks good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses. Plus, the cinched waist and padded shoulders create a flattering silhouette.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.