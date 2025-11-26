The Non-Black Jacket Color Trend British and American Women Are Wearing to Look More Elegant This Winter

Black coats are a staple in any elegant winter wardrobe; however, this season, there's a subtle but distinct shift happening, signaling the start of a fresh outerwear trend: the rise of burgundy coats. The movement is led by both American and British fashion people. One key influencer is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

While attending a Burberry event in London this week, Huntington-Whiteley was seen wearing a full Burberry outfit, including a burgundy leather trench coat, mustard-colored plaid trousers, and a button-down shirt, paired with Burberry Check heels.

Rosie wears a burgundy leather trench coat with yellow burburry pants and burberry pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Burberry jacket, pants, shoes

Meanwhile, across the pond in New York City, burgundy coats have also been gaining popularity. Take Reese Witherspoon, for example. She was recently photographed wearing a burgundy tweed jacket paired with a monochromatic wide-leg-pant ensemble.

While black coats will always be chic, burgundy ones are quietly making a name for themselves as a fresh alternative. The deep red hue adds depth and personality to any outfit, making it the perfect choice for those wanting to stand out while still embracing the understated elegance of a classic. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best burgundy coats available right now.

Reese witherspoon wears a burgundy jacket, burgundy top, burgundy pants, and heels with a black bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Burgundy Coats

