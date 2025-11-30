When You Wear a Puffer Coat This Winter, Wear It Like This, This, and This

The puffer coat might be one of the most practical winter pieces you own, but in 2025, it’s also one of the most fashionable—when it's styled right, that is. Instead of throwing it over your outfit as an afterthought, treat your puffer as the main event. This season’s silhouettes range from cropped and sculptural to long, cocoon-like shapes that make an impact all on their own. Whether you’re styling yours with wide-leg trousers and sleek boots or layered over a knit dress, the key is balancing volume with intention.
First up: play with proportion. A voluminous puffer paired with something streamlined underneath—like a turtleneck and tailored pants—creates that effortless, cool-girl contrast. For a more casual take, try a glossy puffer over loose jeans and chunky clogs. It’s an easy way to make a street-style statement without sacrificing warmth or comfort.
And finally, don’t be afraid to mix textures. A quilted puffer layered with cashmere, leather, or wool instantly adds depth and polish. Go tonal in shades of cream, camel, or charcoal for a sleek, minimalist effect, or lean into contrast—think matte nylon against patent boots or shiny accessories. The takeaway: when you wear your puffer coat this winter, wear it with class and style.
See the coolest puffer coat outfits for winter 2025 below and shop the cold-weather essential along the way.
Get the look: Puffer coat + Turtleneck + Leggings + Tall leather boots
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Sweater + Trousers + Loafers
Nike
Metallic Swoosh Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Western hat + Oversized scarf + Leggings
H&M
Oversized Drawstring-Waist Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Parachute pants + Leather boots
COTTON ON BODY
Active The Mother Puffer Removable Hood Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Matching sweater and pants + Clogs
Aritzia
The Super Puff™ Shorty
Get the look: Puffer coat + Black capris + Tall winter boots
Free People
Scrunchy Glossy Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Winter white skirt + Heels
Rains
Alta Vision Short Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Turtleneck + Jeans + Chunky boots
Helly Hansen
Jade Water Repellent Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Sports bra + Leggings + Sneakers
Columbia
Amaze Puff Long Hooded Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Scarf + Leggings + Tall leather boots
Carhartt Wip
Demi Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Skinny scarf + Loose pants + Clogs
Free People
Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Leggings + Sneakers
ZARA
Thermal Insulated Cable Knit Bomber Anorak
Get the look: Puffer coat + Turtleneck + Baggy jeans + Sneakers
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Belted Puffer Coat
Get the look: Puffer coat + Oversized sweater + Jeans + Loafers
LIONESS
Essential Bomber Jacket
Get the look: Puffer coat + Thin sweater + Leggings + Tall leather boots