This Is the L.A.-Girl Version of a Winter LBD, According to Olivia Rodrigo

Los Angeles is not the place to live if you like wearing chic coats, cute scarves, and cozy sweaters. It is, however, the place to be in the middle of January when you're sick of all the aforementioned cold-weather clothes and want to shed some cumbersome layers. As a born-and-raised Southern Californian, Olivia Rodrigo clearly knows this to be true. To grab dinner with her parents, she wore a stylish outfit with not a single piece of Heattech in sight.
Specifically, Rodrigo wore Dôen's Sandrine Dress ($398) made of 100% merino wool. Thanks to L.A.'s famously temperate climate, that was all she needed to keep warm for a night out. (Are you jealous, East Coasters?) However, it wasn't your average Little Black Dress—it featured a charming detail that I regularly spot on well-dressed women in SoCal. "A Victorian-inspired collar and cuffs in lace and organza, threaded with grosgrain ribbon, lend a touch of romance," the product description reads. Her exact dress is still in stock, so what are you waiting for?
