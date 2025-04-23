If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person

Everything's coming up roses! Or, perhaps daisies? Either way, spring is finally here in NYC, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is officially our fashion muse for the season. The actress was recently spotted in the city on a press tour for On Swift Horses, the romantic drama co-starring Jacob Elordi, which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 25. While Edgar-Jones's Chloé Paddington bag most definitely caught our eyes, it was her square-toed high-heeled patent leather red Mary Jane shoes by Chloé that demanded attention.

Whether you call it cherry, scarlet, ruby, or rose, this classic red hue is about to be so ubiquitous that you can consider it a neutral color. And, it's possible to get in on the trend at pretty much any price point.

Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of striking strappy heels we're excited about wearing with everything from denim to dresses. The higher—and brighter—the better.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar Jones: Gucci sunglasses; Chloé coat, romper, bag, and shoes

Shop Red Heeled Mary Janes

Charles & Keith Claudie Patent Buckled Mary Janes $50 $39 SHOP NOW A trio of straps gives this classic silhouette a modern edge.

Carel Kina Patent Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps $550 SHOP NOW This French brand is hugely popular with fashion editors.

Stuart Weitzman Claris MJ 35 Pumps $525 $294 SHOP NOW Ruby slippers have nothing on these Stuart Weitzman bedazzled buckle beauties.

Bernardo Footwear Ancona Block Heel Mary Janes $129 SHOP NOW Note the retro buckle.

Seychelles Gatsby Mary Jane Pumps $139 SHOP NOW This red vegan leather is ideal for (almost) every day.

Christian Louboutin Miss Jane Pumps $895 SHOP NOW For when you want red bottoms and red tops.

Aeyde Aline Mary Jane Pumps $425 SHOP NOW Velvet? Very nice.