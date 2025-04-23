If You're Wearing This Highly Specific Shoe Trend, I Know You're a Fashion Person
Everything's coming up roses! Or, perhaps daisies? Either way, spring is finally here in NYC, and Daisy Edgar-Jones is officially our fashion muse for the season. The actress was recently spotted in the city on a press tour for On Swift Horses, the romantic drama co-starring Jacob Elordi, which premieres in theaters on Friday, April 25. While Edgar-Jones's Chloé Paddington bag most definitely caught our eyes, it was her square-toed high-heeled patent leather red Mary Jane shoes by Chloé that demanded attention.
Whether you call it cherry, scarlet, ruby, or rose, this classic red hue is about to be so ubiquitous that you can consider it a neutral color. And, it's possible to get in on the trend at pretty much any price point.
Keep scrolling to shop several pairs of striking strappy heels we're excited about wearing with everything from denim to dresses. The higher—and brighter—the better.
On Daisy Edgar Jones: Gucci sunglasses; Chloé coat, romper, bag, and shoes
Shop Red Heeled Mary Janes
A trio of straps gives this classic silhouette a modern edge.
This French brand is hugely popular with fashion editors.
Ruby slippers have nothing on these Stuart Weitzman bedazzled buckle beauties.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
