Prediction: This Will Be Winter's Fastest-Selling Skirt Trend

When you think of winter fashion, skirts may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but luckily, we have things like sweaters and tights that make wearing them in the cold very much feasible. So if you’re team skirts in the winter, I’m here to share the trend that’s already selling out across the internet, and it’s one that Olivia Rodrigo just wore in NYC: plaid skirts.
Rodrigo opted for a checked flared midi skirt, paired with a white T-shirt, gray cardigan, and flat Mary Janes with socks. Given that plaid is *the* print trend of F/W 25, it comes as no surprise that the trend has made its way to skirts. Typically in the winter, the skirt options on the market run the gamut of solid black, gray, navy, or brown, so it’s refreshing to see something a bit different to pair with sweaters and coats. Rodrigo’s plaid skirt was as elegant as it was cool, and it made her outfit look far more interesting than a solid-colored one would.
So, before the plaid skirts I found sell out (and they will), keep scrolling to add your favorite to your wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.