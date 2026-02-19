While the traditional "going-out top" has been the backbone of the evening wardrobe for decades, our standard rotation of predictable cut-outs and structured corsets is starting to feel surprisingly uninspired. We’ve been stuck in a cycle of familiar nightlife looks, but Lorde just officially set us free.
Spotted heading to an event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the Solar Power singer bypassed the standard party formula for something more unexpected. The centerpiece of the look? A glittery, high-shine sports bra, which managed to turn a humble white button-down shirt into a glamorous night-out option. It’s effortless, slightly chaotic, and exactly the kind of high-low styling that makes anyone look like the coolest person in the room. It’s a reminder that after-dark attire doesn't have to mean showing the most skin; it means having the most fun with your wardrobe through clever styling.
So, if you have a white shirt and a bit of sparkle, you’re already halfway to putting together the most interesting outfit of the night. And if you need to pick up a piece or two, keep scrolling — we've got you covered.
Shop Similar Pieces
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
Who What Wear editors swear by Gap's signature shirts.
Reformation
Vanta Stretch Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Opt for a shirt with darting for a more tailored fit.
Mikoh
Metallic Bosa Bikini Top
What's stopping you from wearing a metallic bikini top as a shirt?
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.