While the traditional "going-out top" has been the backbone of the evening wardrobe for decades, our standard rotation of predictable cut-outs and structured corsets is starting to feel surprisingly uninspired. We’ve been stuck in a cycle of familiar nightlife looks, but Lorde just officially set us free.

Spotted heading to an event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the Solar Power singer bypassed the standard party formula for something more unexpected. The centerpiece of the look? A glittery, high-shine sports bra, which managed to turn a humble white button-down shirt into a glamorous night-out option. It’s effortless, slightly chaotic, and exactly the kind of high-low styling that makes anyone look like the coolest person in the room. It’s a reminder that after-dark attire doesn't have to mean showing the most skin; it means having the most fun with your wardrobe through clever styling.

So, if you have a white shirt and a bit of sparkle, you’re already halfway to putting together the most interesting outfit of the night. And if you need to pick up a piece or two, keep scrolling — we've got you covered.

