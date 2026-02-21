Dree Hemingway's World: From Idaho to Magazine Covers to Ryan Murphy's New TV Series

Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our seriesMy World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers; their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, and fashion finds; etiquette rules they stand by; and so much more.
The cover star of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, W, and countless other magazines worldwide. The face of campaigns for Chloé, Ferragamo, Gucci, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Valentino. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London with a degree in classical theater and an acting debut as the leading lady in Sean Baker's 2012 Starlet, followed by roles in Alex Ross Perry's Listen Up Philip and Noah Baumbach's While We're Young. These are just a few of the highlights from Dree Hemingway's career thus far.
Adding to her impressive résumé, the Sun Valley, Idaho-raised, Los Angeles– and Rome-based actress is currently playing Daryl Hannah in Ryan Murphy's long-awaited series Love Story alongside Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, which recently premiered on February 12. Her next performance will be in The Girl, a film that examines Roman Polanski's abuse scandal through the perspective of the victim, Samantha Geimer. It is the feature writing and directing debut of French filmmaker Marina Ziolkowski.
If her well-known last name looks familiar, it's because she's the great-granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway himself (and the daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway and businessman Stephen Crisman)—the subject of The Hemingway Files, an upcoming film she's executive-producing. The project is a candid portrayal of the final years of his life, including his struggles with mental health, his complicated relationship with his daughter Gloria, and his paranoia-induced belief that J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI were watching him.
Over our video call, Dree's easygoing, fun-loving energy is quickly apparent. She has that "lit from within" quality, and the same warmth comes through in a scroll of her Instagram. She comes across as glamorous yet grounded, confident yet approachable, well-traveled, stylish, and uninhibited.
Below, take a look into the world of the actress, model, and soon-to-be producer.
You started your career in modeling. When do you feel like acting became serious for you, or was that always the goal?
I always wanted to be an actress. I felt like I actually started modeling because, in my mind, it was an exploration of character. It was kind of like an intro into the acting world when I felt like I wasn't ready to be an actress quite yet. I feel like you have to draw on life experiences to better a character on-screen. I had been a ballet dancer, so it felt like a natural path toward the acting world. But I mean, acting has been my dream forever. As long as I can remember, I was like, "I'm gonna be an actress."
Between going to school for acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and landing your first role in a Sean Baker film, was there an experience from either that shaped you early on?
I feel like working with Sean was a really magical and unique introduction to the acting world. It was very improv-heavy but also so character-driven. It was such a guerrilla-style project, and to this day, it's one of my favorite things I've ever done because it really made me fall in love with this industry beyond anything else, and it solidified that this is exactly what I want to do and need to be doing in my life. I also grew up watching Turner Classic Movies, and I feel like women like Katharine Hepburn and the leading ladies in Hitchcock films were really why I wanted to be an actress. There's elegance but also such power in these women. I really fell in love with Old Hollywood. I think we're in a different era today, but I still think that essence exists in some way.
With Love Story, how did you get into the role? Do you have a standout memory from being on set?
In terms of getting into the role, it was mostly interviews. There were a couple of different interviews I would quickly watch to ground myself in it. But my favorite thing on set was just being with everybody. I think every set is special, but this one, in particular, was incredible because I really loved everyone. It's a beautiful machine unlike anything I've ever experienced, and I really enjoyed working with everyone. Jesse Peretz specifically was so magical. And then Jason McCormick, the DP, was really fun to work with. It's like a dance, and you can just feel that he's creating something amazing.
You're also producing The Hemingway Files. Is there any part of your great-grandfather's legacy or stories you've heard about his personality that you feel like you relate to or see in yourself?
One-hundred percent. I feel like he was a people person and really enjoyed being around strangers and hearing their stories, and I'm very much that person too. I like talking to the people I'm working with and knowing what's going on with them. I'm very curious about that. He also loved to travel and loved nature. I remember the first time I went to Africa and thinking, "Oh, I get it. This runs through our blood."
I would love to know three words that you feel define your personal style right now.
I think my personal style right now is very '90s and minimal. I don't like to overthink things. I want to just throw things on. If I'm wearing a pattern, I pair it with something simple. If I'm wearing something colorful, everything else needs to be undone. There has to be a juxtaposition. I never like to be over-the-top. At the same time, I like making bold statements that surprise people. But overall, I think I've consistently, my whole life, been a little more grounded in the way I dress.
Do you have style icons who really inform your style?
I feel like Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s is kind of a style icon of mine and Julia Roberts too. I also feel like Katharine Hepburn is a huge style icon for me. She wore pantsuits in such an elegant way, but there was also an androgynous side that I really enjoy. Who else? I think my style is very intuitive. There can be someone or something I've seen that inspires me, but there's always my own take. Lauren Hutton is a huge style icon for me as well. I like when it's playful, undone, but with a splash of something unexpected. For hair and makeup, I can't really do over-the-top. I've tried, and it looks cool, but it really becomes a character thing.
What would you say is the most sentimental item in your closet?
I have a Tiffany's watch that was either my Aunt Margot's or my mother's, and it's falling apart. It has a black strap, and I keep trying to push it down. I keep taking it in to get it fixed. It's very sentimental to me. It's funny because I love things, and I have a lot of things, but I feel like memories and the people around me are more important than the objects themselves. I do have a sweater that I wear every time I travel, which was my father's. It's falling apart, and I kind of look like a ratty sack bag, but it's become a habit, and I could never give it away even though I'll probably stop wearing it at some point. The sleeves are ripping, and I keep getting them sewn, so now, it's starting to look a little wild.
What would you say is your most repurchased beauty product?
There's this brand called Mimoh by Dr. Ellie, who's a Korean acupuncturist. It's a PDRN spray and cream, and I've seen the most change in my skin with that. Then there's another brand called Osmosis. I take two vitamins from them that help with hormonal and environmental changes. It's all-natural and called Skin Defense, and it's kept me from breaking out completely.
Are there any other products that you're loyal to?
Have you seen Bonjout? It's a cream that I really love. I also use Kosas concealer, and my go-to is the Super Tinted Hydrator from U Beauty. If I need more coverage, I'll layer it, but normally, that's just what I put on for daytime. For cheek tint, I use the Merit one in Rouge.
What about a nail polish color you're always getting or coming back to?
I feel like it's Mademoiselle. I've been craving going red for months now, but when I was on set, I could never do red. Then, I keep doing shoots, and they want natural colors, so I can't do red. But I really love a cherry cherry.
Do you have a favorite one? I feel like a lot of people have their one red polish.
It's called Big Apple Red. Then there's another one—Ferrari red… Or is it Lamborghini? It's a really aggressive poppy, but I really like it because it has orange undertones.
MIMOH by dr.ellie
The Repair Duo
Osmosis
Skin Defense
Bonjout Beauty
Le Balm Unscented
Kosas
Concealer
U Beauty
The Super Tinted Hydrator
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush
Saie
Lip Liner in Twist
Essie
Mademoiselle
OPI
Big Apple Red
You grew up in Idaho. I've never been—how do you usually describe it when people ask, "What's it like growing up in Idaho"?
It's beautiful. I grew up in a ski town. I call it a less-bougie Aspen situation. It's nice, but people are still wearing their Patagonias and hiking boots. It's not a fashion thing at all. A lot of Old Hollywood would vacation there in the 1950s, and they even had a train from Los Angeles up to Sun Valley. It's where the first chairlift ever was. It's very green. It's a valley, so it sits between mountains, and it's stunning. My whole heart and soul is there, and I don't think I fully appreciated it as much growing up. Now, I just cherish everything that it is, and I'm so grateful that I was able to grow up there. Winter is really beautiful, but in the summers, there are lakes, rivers, and hiking, and it's so lush.
What's your number one Idaho recommendation?
There's Craters of the Moon, which is really funny. It's all this volcanic rock. Then you go down into it, which is very entertaining. Redfish Lake is gorgeous. I'd also recommend hiking there. That's a great spot. And my favorite, favorite, favorite restaurant for Thai food is a place called Rickshaw.
You split your time between L.A. and Rome. Do you have a favorite restaurant in each place?
Maybe Damian for Mexican food downtown. It's like heaven. Oh, and there's a restaurant in Rome called Pierluigi, which is my favorite—expensive but so good. In L.A., Speranza. It's a cheap Italian spot, but it's so yummy. I like a character-filled restaurant that feels homey and cozy.
If you could bring one thing from L.A. to Rome and vice versa, what would it be?
There's this desk sewing table that I found. It was in a secondhand store. It's by Ponti, who's like the creator of mid-century modern, and I got it for next to nothing. I would love to bring it here, but it really needs to stay there. I also have really good rugs and really good art out there.
Do you have a favorite family ritual that you do?
My dad passed away, and his birthday was on Christmas Eve, so every year on Christmas Eve, we eat his favorite meal. I don't really eat meat, but I have steak every year with mashed potatoes on his birthday. It's really fun and really celebratory [with] a really good glass of red wine. I think that's my favorite tradition.
The Fifth Element, Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, The Philadelphia Story, and Spirited Away.
Is there a film or book that you feel like really changed you?
Yes, you know what? I don't know if it changed me, but watching Pride and Prejudice,I was like, "Why am I not British and living in the countryside during this time period?" All of the Jane Austen books and films had that effect on me. … I remember watching Sophie's Choice. Again, it didn't change me, but it devastated me to the point where I was like, "Wow." At the same time, it's exquisite acting. It's a hard movie, but just… wow.
Favorite book?
The Catcher in the Rye is one of my favorites. There's Autobiography of a Yogi that I really love.
One etiquette rule that you follow?
Please and thank you. Kindness.
Is there a trend right now that you will not participate in that you feel strongly like is not for you?
Um, yeah. Some of the 2000s trends, like low-rise jeans. I attempted to get back into that again, but I don't know if it's for me. I'm not sure I can pull it off.
What is the best parenting advice that you've gotten?
I think the best parenting advice is to be present—be present with your child. Also, try not to overreact because kids have no control over their emotions.
Is there one piece of advice from either of your parents that you feel like you think about a lot or that you feel is a defining thing for you.
My mom always used to say, "Pretty is as pretty does," meaning that it's not just about outer beauty. It's really about internal kindness. That's something I hope to instill in my daughter.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.