Breaking: Meghan Markle Just Endorsed Wearing Navy With This Uber Rich Shoe Color (It's Not Black or White)

These days, we don't get Meghan Markle sightings nearly as often as we'd like, so when she does make an appearance somewhere, it's a big—huge—deal. Well, it's our lucky day, because this week, Markle was seen presenting an award at Kevin Costner's annual Rock for First Responders One805LIVE! benefit concert in Carpinteria, California, and, of course, I immediately went searching for credits for her elegant, early-fall outfit. Hint: I found them. For the event, which she attended alongside Prince Harry, Markle donned a very her navy-blue, sleeveless shirt dress with a tie belt. With it, she wore one of her favorite pairs of pumps, a cognac-brown leather heel by Ralph Lauren Collection. (Specifically, they're 75 mm from the Tenney line, which also carries 35 mm and 95 mm versions.) The pieces came together perfectly, mostly because of the fall color combination Markle chose. Cognac brown and navy blue just click.
What makes this color combination so chic is how neutral yet unique it is. We see black and white, black and brown, and even navy and black, all the time, but navy and brown, especially cognac brown, aren't paired together as often, making the pairing feel chic and elevated. The colors give off an IYKYK energy when styled alongside each other, while still being versatile and easy. No effort required. To prove it, I found tons of cognac-brown and navy-blue pieces that fit with one another seamlessly.
Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's favorite fall color combination.
Shop navy and cognac brown, Meghan Markle's favorite fall color combination:
j.crew
Quinn Ballet Flats in Suede
Navy flats are just better than black. Don't ask me to explain.
Madewell
Long Chore Blazer in Suede
I just got this perfect chore coat. It's even prettier and more luxe in person.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.