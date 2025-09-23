Breaking: Meghan Markle Just Endorsed Wearing Navy With This Uber Rich Shoe Color (It's Not Black or White)

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 15: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex&#039;s Colombia Visit on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia..
(Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)
These days, we don't get Meghan Markle sightings nearly as often as we'd like, so when she does make an appearance somewhere, it's a big—huge—deal. Well, it's our lucky day, because this week, Markle was seen presenting an award at Kevin Costner's annual Rock for First Responders One805LIVE! benefit concert in Carpinteria, California, and, of course, I immediately went searching for credits for her elegant, early-fall outfit. Hint: I found them. For the event, which she attended alongside Prince Harry, Markle donned a very her navy-blue, sleeveless shirt dress with a tie belt. With it, she wore one of her favorite pairs of pumps, a cognac-brown leather heel by Ralph Lauren Collection. (Specifically, they're 75 mm from the Tenney line, which also carries 35 mm and 95 mm versions.) The pieces came together perfectly, mostly because of the fall color combination Markle chose. Cognac brown and navy blue just click.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner&amp;rsquo;s annual &amp;lsquo;Rock for First Responders&amp;rsquo; One805 Live! Event

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Meghan Markle: Ralph Lauren Collection Tenney 75mm Pump ($750); Carolina Herrera Belted Cotton-Blend Sateen Halterneck Midi Shirt Dress ($2490); Hunting Season bag; Cartier watch

What makes this color combination so chic is how neutral yet unique it is. We see black and white, black and brown, and even navy and black, all the time, but navy and brown, especially cognac brown, aren't paired together as often, making the pairing feel chic and elevated. The colors give off an IYKYK energy when styled alongside each other, while still being versatile and easy. No effort required. To prove it, I found tons of cognac-brown and navy-blue pieces that fit with one another seamlessly.

