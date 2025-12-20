Starry, Shimmery, and Anything But Basic: If You Buy One Makeup Product for NYE, I'm Begging for It to Be This

Let's get one thing straight. I love New Year's Eve makeup, and the classic looks are...well, classic for a reason. You can't go wrong with red lipstick or glitter eye shadow. However, after years of choosing the same makeup looks over and over again, I feel like wearing something fresh and unexpected this year. I still want it to be shiny, shimmery, and festive, but I don't want it to feel boring or basic.
Enter Danessa Myricks' Colorfix Stix. When these multi-use pigment sticks came across my desk, I think I emitted a high-pitched squeal of delight. They're starry! They're shimmery! They're celestial! They're begging to be worn on December 31.
Each one of the Colorfix Stix is dual-ended. One end features a metallic pigment; the other features a matching or complementary holographic pigment. You can use each one alone or mix and match them to create a custom look. Either way, they're stunning. Apply a little and blend it out with your fingers for a sheer, subtle shimmer or build it up for a bolder, eye-catching look. Since they're multi-use, you can apply them to your eyes, cheeks, and lips.
Here's a close-up of what the Colorfix Stix look like IRL. As you can see, they don't have a chunky glitter texture, nor a subtle shimmer finish. They're metallic, holographic, and provide the coolest, wet-look foil finish I've ever seen. Here, I'm wearing Duo #3: Solar Flare & Lunar Veil. Solar Flare is a metallic "sunset bronze" with gold shimmer. Lunar Veil is an antique bronze foil with champagne sparkle. When layered together, they create a cool bronze-gold effect.
Two things that make these multi-use pigments exceptional: the formula (duh!) and the "mix-and-match freedom system." First, unlike chunky, scratchy glitter eye shadows, these are smooth, creamy, and cooling. It's all thanks to a formula that contains over 50% water. (They feel like a waterburst on the skin, and once they set, you won't be able to tell you're wearing any makeup at all.)
Second, the packaging is magnetic, so you can detach each pigment and pair it with another one from a different duo. I, for example, often pair Lunar Veil from Duo #3 with Cassiopeia from Duo #5. It's brilliant packaging—perfect for any professional or self-professed makeup artists out there.
Shop My Duo:
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #3 Solar Flare & Lunar Veil
Here's Duo #3, which is the one I'm wearing in the above pictures. Solar Flare is a metallic "sunset bronze" with gold shimmer, and Lunar Veil is an antique bronze foil with champagne sparkle. This color combo is so flattering.
Shop the Other 7 Duos:
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick -
Duo #1 Mystic Taupe & Interstellar
Mystic Taupe is a metallic taupe.
Interstellar is a silver holographic shimmer with pink, silver, and gold sparkles.
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #2 Orion Nebula & Twilight Cream
Orion Nebula is a metallic burgundy with taupe shimmer.
Twilight Cream is a copper rose foil with pink and gold sparkle.
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #4 Apollo & Artemis
Apollo is a "dark chocolate" with gold shimmer.
Artemis is a gold foil with gold sparkle.
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #5 Cassiopeia & Astra
Cassiopeia is a rose gold metallic with honey shimmer.
Astra is a champagne foil with gold and silver sparkle.
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #6 Celeste & Nova
Celeste is a gold metallic with tawny shimmer.
Nova is a blush-gold foil with gold and silver sparkle.
Danessa Myricks
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #7 Magic Hour & Aurora Radiance
Magic Hour is a burnt-bronze metallic with golden shimmer.
Aurora Radiance is a rustic foil with pink and gold sparkle.
Sephora
Colorfix Stix - Multi-Use Pearl Pigment Stick - Duo #8 Draco & Meteorite
Draco is a steel metallic with gunmetal shimmer.
Meteorite is an opal foil with indigo and lilac sparkle.
