I'm a Fashion Editor in NYC—This Is the One Handbag I've Been Wearing With All My Outfits

When I find myself reaching for something over and over again, I can't help but notice. That's exactly what happened with my Bessette Shoulder Bag in Apple Red Crinkle from the Korean label MargeSherwood.
I first brought it with me on a trip to London in October, and I ended up wearing it with every single outfit. It's the perfect "phone, keys, wallet, lip liner, lip gloss" bag, and I love how the red adds a pop of color to anything I wear. I even took it to an engagement party in November and got compliments on it. The high-shine patent leather feels elevated, and it ended up being the ideal evening bag.
I first discovered MargeSherwood this past spring when I saw it in an unboxing video from influencer Izzy Woods. Shortly after, the brand started appearing all over NYC, from a The RealReal store to my Pilates class. Since then, it has become a go-to of mine.
Beyond the Bessette, I actually own three others. My second most worn style is the Grandma Used Bag, which is one of my favorite options for work or anytime I need to carry my laptop.
The Apple Red Crinkle colorway is now out of stock, but other shades of the Bessette are still available. Below, you can shop it along with more MargeSherwood styles at Farfetch, Ssense, Revolve, and Nordstrom.
