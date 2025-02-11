The Only Thing More Elegant Than Wearing All Black Is Styling It With This High-Value Color Trend
There's a reason why black is one of, if not *the* most classic colors of them all. It's elegant, timeless, and sophisticated, especially when worn all on its own. However, there is one way to make black feel even chicer. That is, by styling it with navy blue, fashion's other favorite dark neutral. Don't believe me? Then believe Jennifer Lawrence, who's spent the last wintery week in New York City donning just that color combo.
The No Hard Feelings actress, who's currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, was spotted just a few days apart wearing very similar ensembles, both of which featured a maxi-length navy-blue coat, black trousers, and black flat shoes. On the first occasion, Lawrence was seen entering the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a duffel-style coat with white detailing, a matching navy sweater, The Row's navy N/S tote, and blue-tinted sunglasses. The only thing not black or blue about her outfit was her favorite long cord necklace with a red, lacquer pendant.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Large N/S Park Tote ($2600) and Ophelia Sweater ($1550)
Just a few days later, Lawrence was seen in the city once again, having swapped her duffel coat for a similar, but different maxi Dior peacoat, also in navy. This time, she paired her black trousers and shoes with a plaid, button-down shirt, beanie, and red-tinted sunglasses, adding more color to the ensemble but still primarily dressing in blue and black. Seeing a pattern yet?
On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior coat; Toteme Wide-Ribbed Cashmere Beanie ($250); Garrett Leight sunglasses
Clearly, that clashing rule we used to hear about with navy and black no longer applies—and Lawrence will be the first person to tell you so. If you agree, start showing it by shopping the selection of navy fashion items below, all of which are best styled with black.
Shop elegant navy blue items to wear with black:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt
It girl approved.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Sneaker Trend Will Be Front-Page News This Spring—Guaranteed
Add a pair to your rotation now.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Money.
By Eliza Huber
-
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Includes This French-Girl Jacket Trend
And a special tribute to Travis Kelce.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The 7 Dress Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere From Now Until 2026
Of the moment *and* timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
Celebs Are Quietly Swapping Out This Timeless Boot Trend—Here's What They're Wearing Instead
Look to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and others.
By Michelle Scanga
-
If You're Not Into Powder Pink, Kendall Jenner Wore a Spring Color Trend That's Equally as Pretty
There are other pastels in the sea.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Critics Choice Awards
No notes.
By Nikki Chwatt