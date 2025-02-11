The Only Thing More Elegant Than Wearing All Black Is Styling It With This High-Value Color Trend

There's a reason why black is one of, if not *the* most classic colors of them all. It's elegant, timeless, and sophisticated, especially when worn all on its own. However, there is one way to make black feel even chicer. That is, by styling it with navy blue, fashion's other favorite dark neutral. Don't believe me? Then believe Jennifer Lawrence, who's spent the last wintery week in New York City donning just that color combo.

The No Hard Feelings actress, who's currently expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, was spotted just a few days apart wearing very similar ensembles, both of which featured a maxi-length navy-blue coat, black trousers, and black flat shoes. On the first occasion, Lawrence was seen entering the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a duffel-style coat with white detailing, a matching navy sweater, The Row's navy N/S tote, and blue-tinted sunglasses. The only thing not black or blue about her outfit was her favorite long cord necklace with a red, lacquer pendant.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing a long navy-blue coat with black trousers, sunglasses, and flat shoes.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Large N/S Park Tote ($2600) and Ophelia Sweater ($1550)

Just a few days later, Lawrence was seen in the city once again, having swapped her duffel coat for a similar, but different maxi Dior peacoat, also in navy. This time, she paired her black trousers and shoes with a plaid, button-down shirt, beanie, and red-tinted sunglasses, adding more color to the ensemble but still primarily dressing in blue and black. Seeing a pattern yet?

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing a long navy-blue coat with black trousers, sunglasses, flat shoes, and a plaid shirt.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior coat; Toteme Wide-Ribbed Cashmere Beanie ($250); Garrett Leight sunglasses

Clearly, that clashing rule we used to hear about with navy and black no longer applies—and Lawrence will be the first person to tell you so. If you agree, start showing it by shopping the selection of navy fashion items below, all of which are best styled with black.

