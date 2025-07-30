This Shoe Color Trend Is Chicer Than Black, Burgundy, and Brown

Kaia Gerber agrees.

Collage of models walking in the spring/summer 2025 Miu Miu show wearing navy-blue shoes.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
All throughout my elementary school days, I wore a uniform, and part of that uniform stated that I could only wear shoes in one of three colors: black, brown, and navy. As the fashion contrarian I am (and always have been), I chose the latter, a choice that put me at odds with basically everyone at my school. It didn't matter, though. I loved my navy-blue ballet flats and wore them even when I wasn't in class. When elementary school ended, however, my navy flats didn't join me. In fact, I never really thought to wear the color in footwear form again, and black, brown, and burgundy shoes all took precedence. That was until recently when a few styles began popping up in the elegant shade, helping me remember why I favored it way back when.

Kaia Gerber and director Gus Heagerty prepare for their New Play Reading Series at Williamstown Theater Festival for Rianna Simons 'White Girls Gang' in Williamstown, MA. Kaia rehearsed the reading at Manton Center at The Clark Institute and returned to a dorm building at Williams College.

(Image credit: Splash News)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerina Flats ($300)

Navy Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

Alaïa and Miu Miu are both members of the navy-blue shoe club—as are classic shoemakers like Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. My favorite pair? The Cendrillon Flats from Repetto, every French woman's go-to brand for comfortable yet elegant shoes. I'm not the only person who holds them near and dear. Kaia Gerber, who frequents the Cendrillon Flats in a variety of colors, also has a navy-blue pair, which she wore this week while preparing for a New Play Reading Series she's participating in at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The model and actress styled her flats effortlessly with a matching athletic skort, a red T-shirt, and a black sweatshirt on top. The outfit could've easily been worn with sneakers, but her choice of footwear added a sense of formality to it that sneakers wouldn't have. Even so, the same shoes could easily be dressed up further by switching out the skort for a pair of white jeans or black trousers and changing from a sweatshirt into a sweater or white blouse.

Shop the shoe color trend that's chicer than black, burgundy, and brown below. Trust someone who's been wearing navy-blue shoes since the fourth grade—they're really that good.

Shop navy-blue shoes:

The April Ballet Flat
Madewell
The April Ballet Flat

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Diana Mid Sandal
Schutz
Diana Mid Sandal

Slim Boat Shoe
Sperry
Slim Boat Shoe

Metallic Crocheted Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Metallic Crocheted Ballet Flats

Atp Atelier Torno Heeled Sandals
Atp Atelier
Torno Heeled Sandals

The Demi - Black and Navy Nappa
margaux
The Demi

3.1 Phillip Lim Id Ballerina Mules
3.1 Phillip Lim
ID Ballerina Mules

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Jamie Haller the San Diego Sandals
Jamie Haller
The San Diego Sandals

Leggera Sneakers
SCAROSSO
Leggera Sneakers

Vandée Suede Boat Shoes
GIANVITO ROSSI
Vandée Suede Boat Shoes

The Mylie Ballet Flat in Handwoven Leather
Madewell
The Mylie Ballet Flat in Handwoven Leather

