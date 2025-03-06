Stop Debating—Kate Moss Just Confirmed This "Dated" Jeans Trend Is Absolutely Back

If there's one person out there who can convince me to give a new trend a go, it has to be Kate Moss.

A fashion icon with a long history at the centre of the industry, Moss has learnt a thing or two about the anatomy of a great outfit along the way. So, when she shows me that a "dated" is officially back, I'm not going to argue. Stepping out for a full day of Paris Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in the single denim trend that I had been hesitant to embrace. That is, until just now.

Proving that skinny jeans do in fact deserve a place in our spring/summer wardrobes, Moss styled a skin-hugging black pair of jeans that gave her look a sleekness and finesse that, honestly, no other jeans style ever could. A hot topic of debate in fashion circles at the moment, some are ready to embrace the slim silhouette, whilst others remain scarred by the oversaturation of the trend across the 2000s and 2010s.

Sitting in a third group, Moss is one of the few fashion people who never truly retired her skinny jeans in the first place. Sure, she may have got a little less wear out of her pairs over the past few years, but every so often, she's embraced the design, using its sleek and polished nature to her styling advantage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making the divisive jeans trend feel impossibly cool, Moss styled her pair with an oversized leather jacket in a glossy black hue. Layering a lacy body underneath and reaching for a studded bag, she quietly incorporated two of the season's favourite trends, lace and studs, without making her look feel overtly trendy. Back in the day, Moss might have styled this grungy silhouette with a slouchy biker boot, but in 2025, the model paired her slim-fitting trousers with platform mules, complete with a wooden sole and a peep-toe design, adding height and dimension to her all-black ensemble in the chicest way.

Having finally been convinced to give skinny jeans a go, I've put together an edit of the best styles available to shop now. Read on to discover my recommendations.

SHOP SKINNY JEANS:

H&M Skinny High Jeans £20 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4–26.

Zara Sculpt High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Style these with knee-high boots or pair with platform mules like Moss.

M&S Collection Ivy Skinny Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These come in five different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Sézane Slim Parfait Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These slim-fitting jeans slot into a capsule wardrobe so easily.

Mother The Looker Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £275 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mother Denim for its elevated jeans collection.

Agolde Freya High-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £280 SHOP NOW These also come in light blue and a deep ink shade.

Whistles Black Stretch Sculpted Skinny Jean £85 SHOP NOW It's true: skinny jeans are officially back for spring 25.