Stop Debating—Kate Moss Just Confirmed This "Dated" Jeans Trend Is Absolutely Back
If there's one person out there who can convince me to give a new trend a go, it has to be Kate Moss.
A fashion icon with a long history at the centre of the industry, Moss has learnt a thing or two about the anatomy of a great outfit along the way. So, when she shows me that a "dated" is officially back, I'm not going to argue. Stepping out for a full day of Paris Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in the single denim trend that I had been hesitant to embrace. That is, until just now.
Proving that skinny jeans do in fact deserve a place in our spring/summer wardrobes, Moss styled a skin-hugging black pair of jeans that gave her look a sleekness and finesse that, honestly, no other jeans style ever could. A hot topic of debate in fashion circles at the moment, some are ready to embrace the slim silhouette, whilst others remain scarred by the oversaturation of the trend across the 2000s and 2010s.
Sitting in a third group, Moss is one of the few fashion people who never truly retired her skinny jeans in the first place. Sure, she may have got a little less wear out of her pairs over the past few years, but every so often, she's embraced the design, using its sleek and polished nature to her styling advantage.
Making the divisive jeans trend feel impossibly cool, Moss styled her pair with an oversized leather jacket in a glossy black hue. Layering a lacy body underneath and reaching for a studded bag, she quietly incorporated two of the season's favourite trends, lace and studs, without making her look feel overtly trendy. Back in the day, Moss might have styled this grungy silhouette with a slouchy biker boot, but in 2025, the model paired her slim-fitting trousers with platform mules, complete with a wooden sole and a peep-toe design, adding height and dimension to her all-black ensemble in the chicest way.
Having finally been convinced to give skinny jeans a go, I've put together an edit of the best styles available to shop now. Read on to discover my recommendations.
SHOP SKINNY JEANS:
Style these with knee-high boots or pair with platform mules like Moss.
These come in five different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
I always come back to Mother Denim for its elevated jeans collection.
It's true: skinny jeans are officially back for spring 25.
The washed finish gives these a softer, wearable edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
