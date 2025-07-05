Wait a Second, Is This Under-the-Radar Bag About to Become Summer 2025's It Buy?
Finally, I've found the bag of the summer. Click through to discover why The Row's Barn Bag is every fashion person's favourite right now.
After weeks of scanning every celebrity and street style look that's fallen on my desk, I think I've finally landed on the bag trend that's going to become to style of the summer. For a while, it looked like there was no clear winner. But then, quietly, one bag began cropping up again and again, and now I'm sure of it—The Row’s Barn Bag is gearing up to become the silhouette of summer 2025.
Spotted just this week on Kylie Jenner, the entrepreneur styled the roomy mesh tote for a gallery stop-off in Italy. Selecting the style in multicoloured wash in a playful stripe print, Jenner slung the tote over her shoulders, styling the vibrant bag with calf-grazing capri pants and the prettiest black kitten heels.
Unlike your typical raffia or woven tote that tends to take off this time of year, The Row's Barn Bag picks off from the mesh fashion trend mimicking the intentionally sheer finish that's come for shoes and skirts this season.
Clearly a favourite within fashion circles, The Row's barn bag in the green and yellow wash has been cropping up everywhere, but the trending tote also comes in colder washes of pinks, browns and purples, as well as in block colours including brown, beige and deep blue.
Slouchy enough to slot into a relaxed summer rotation, this simple tote features a two-strap design that can slot over your shoulders or set comfortably in your clutches. Slightly transparent—but not overly sheer—the trending design has a relaxed undertone that sees it style well from beach to alfresco bar.
Sadly, the larger sizes have now sold out, but their smaller totes remain in stock and ready to shop. Read on to discover the bag trend taking off right now, as well as our edit of the other mesh bags catching out eyes below.
Shop The Row Barn Bag:
Shop My Other Favourite Mesh Bags Here:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
