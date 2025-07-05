After weeks of scanning every celebrity and street style look that's fallen on my desk, I think I've finally landed on the bag trend that's going to become to style of the summer. For a while, it looked like there was no clear winner. But then, quietly, one bag began cropping up again and again, and now I'm sure of it—The Row’s Barn Bag is gearing up to become the silhouette of summer 2025.

Spotted just this week on Kylie Jenner, the entrepreneur styled the roomy mesh tote for a gallery stop-off in Italy. Selecting the style in multicoloured wash in a playful stripe print, Jenner slung the tote over her shoulders, styling the vibrant bag with calf-grazing capri pants and the prettiest black kitten heels.

Unlike your typical raffia or woven tote that tends to take off this time of year, The Row's Barn Bag picks off from the mesh fashion trend mimicking the intentionally sheer finish that's come for shoes and skirts this season.

Clearly a favourite within fashion circles, The Row's barn bag in the green and yellow wash has been cropping up everywhere, but the trending tote also comes in colder washes of pinks, browns and purples, as well as in block colours including brown, beige and deep blue.

Slouchy enough to slot into a relaxed summer rotation, this simple tote features a two-strap design that can slot over your shoulders or set comfortably in your clutches. Slightly transparent—but not overly sheer—the trending design has a relaxed undertone that sees it style well from beach to alfresco bar.

Sadly, the larger sizes have now sold out, but their smaller totes remain in stock and ready to shop. Read on to discover the bag trend taking off right now, as well as our edit of the other mesh bags catching out eyes below.

Shop The Row Barn Bag:

The Row Barn Mini Tote Bag £820 SHOP NOW This mini tote is perfect for high-summer styling. The Row Barn Mini Mesh Tote Bag £820 SHOP NOW The mesh bag trend is set to take off this summer. The Row Barn Tote Bag in Mesh £1260 SHOP NOW This natural brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Shop My Other Favourite Mesh Bags Here: