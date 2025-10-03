Kate Middleton Just Wore the Unexpected Shoe Colour Trend That Makes Grey Trousers Look Their Chicest

As the cooler season settles in, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the trends bubbling up now and showing potential to define style for the months ahead. Among the many, one front-runner has already emerged as my favourite: grey trousers. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed celebrities, influencers and chic Londoners swapping out their trusty jeans and black tailoring for this understated alternative. And now that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has stepped out in the very same trend, I’m convinced that grey trousers are about to become season’s staple.
Naturally, I’ve been considering adding a pair to my own wardrobe. But beyond the trousers themselves, what has caught my attention is the choice of footwear that makes this neutral really shine. Black shoes—though classic—can sometimes look heavy against grey, which is why Kate’s grey trouser outfit made such an impression on me.
Pairing her sleek grey suit with a pair of navy heels, the Princess's shoe pairing felt unexpected, yet simultaneously polished. Navy, after all, is still a neutral, but one with a richness that complements rather than competes with grey.
For the occasion, Kate chose a Bella Freud grey suit layered over a fine-knit Alexander McQueen jumper (both, sadly, sold out), completing the look with her navy pumps—creating a timeless and unfussy silhouette that tapped into the kind of refined simplicity that has become her signature.
Inspired by her clever shoe choice, I’m officially adding navy heels to my autumn shopping list. If you, too, are ready to elevate your autumn tailoring, read on to shop Kate’s look below, alongside my edit of the best navy heels and grey trousers to buy now.
Shop Kate's Look
Mango
Speckled Wool Blazer With Pockets
The wool composition ensures an insulated finish while the speckled design gives it a timeless feel that you can revisit every autumn.
Mango
Speckled Wool Trousers
The front crease detailing ensures a sleek and polished finish that will have you feeling smart, even if styled with boxy jumpers or tees.
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Wool Top
The fine knit finish makes this easy to layer under fitted jackets and blazers.
LK Bennett
Classic Fern Navy Suede Pointed Toe Courts
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Shop Grey Trousers and Navy Heels
Sézane
Loulou Trousers
These feature a wider straight leg cut, so they offer a little bit of movement alongside a streamlined, smarter finish.
Asos
Polar Dorsay Slingback High Heel Shoes
These come in UK sizes 2—9.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
While I love these in the sleek slate grey, they also come in five other shades.
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85 Suede Pumps
If I were you I'd be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
Aside from jeans, wool trousers are my most-worn silhouette throughout the winter months, and this wearable grey pair is tempting me this season.
Russell & Bromley
Ellonby Heels
The elasticated slingback detailing adds a sleek point of interest as well as light support.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers in Grey
If you're looking for a swishier silhouette, I have to recommend these elegant pleated trousers. They look just as chic with warm knits as they do classic tees.
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Pumps
These also come in a wearable beige and trending burgundy.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Wide-Leg Suit Trousers
Style this with the matching suit blazer, otherwise pair with a funnel neck leather bomber jacket for a chic and thoroughly modern silhouette.
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Suede Pumps
Style these with a grey suit to get Kate's look, otherwise pair with knee-length pencil skirt to tap into the silhouette that fashion people are loving right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.