Kate Middleton Just Wore the Unexpected Shoe Colour Trend That Makes Grey Trousers Look Their Chicest

Kate Middleton walks outside wearing a tonal grey suit with navy suede heels and a black leather belt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As the cooler season settles in, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the trends bubbling up now and showing potential to define style for the months ahead. Among the many, one front-runner has already emerged as my favourite: grey trousers. Over the past few weeks, I’ve noticed celebrities, influencers and chic Londoners swapping out their trusty jeans and black tailoring for this understated alternative. And now that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has stepped out in the very same trend, I’m convinced that grey trousers are about to become season’s staple.

Naturally, I’ve been considering adding a pair to my own wardrobe. But beyond the trousers themselves, what has caught my attention is the choice of footwear that makes this neutral really shine. Black shoes—though classic—can sometimes look heavy against grey, which is why Kate’s grey trouser outfit made such an impression on me.

Pairing her sleek grey suit with a pair of navy heels, the Princess's shoe pairing felt unexpected, yet simultaneously polished. Navy, after all, is still a neutral, but one with a richness that complements rather than competes with grey.

For the occasion, Kate chose a Bella Freud grey suit layered over a fine-knit Alexander McQueen jumper (both, sadly, sold out), completing the look with her navy pumps—creating a timeless and unfussy silhouette that tapped into the kind of refined simplicity that has become her signature.

Inspired by her clever shoe choice, I’m officially adding navy heels to my autumn shopping list. If you, too, are ready to elevate your autumn tailoring, read on to shop Kate’s look below, alongside my edit of the best navy heels and grey trousers to buy now.

