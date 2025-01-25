When I think about my favourite items of clothing, my mind immediately darts to the statement items I wear when I want to impress. The relaxed-fit blazer with shoulder pads so thick I could sleep on them, or the knee-high boots I picked up in the glistening silver shade. With a track record of reeling in the compliments, these are some of the items I've come to treasure the most.

But, because these garments are high impact enough to dominate an outfit, they're not items I reach for very often. Instead, the real heroes in my collection are the unsung pieces I pick up without too much consideration: the fresh white tees I always stock up on, or the classic grey wool trousers I wear with just about everything.

Quietly elevating an outfit, grey wool trousers are my go-to when I want to feel put together but don't fancy labouring over my look. A fresher alternative to black trousers that dominate so many wardrobes, I find that this lighter style brings lightness and brightness to an outfit in ways few other shades could.

A little smarter than blue jeans, but just as versatile, I reach for these trousers in place of denim as an easy way to polish up a look. Styling well with cosy knits, simple tops and elegant blouses, grey wool trousers, with their structured silhouette and soft colour, deliver the dose of refinement that I try to include in my daily styling.

Wearing well with the neutral colours I always call upon during the colder season, I also find that these trousers style well with brighter spring shades such as lavender, baby blue and pale pink, too.

Designed with a wool composition that will keep you cosy through gusty days, these can also be worn well into the warmer months, styled with strappy sandals and light vest tops or tees.

A wardrobe hero that will never date, high street and designer labels have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings, and as such there are ample chic styles on the market.

To make your search a little smoother, I've combed through the offerings to track down the nine very best. Read on to discover my edit below.

SHOP GREY WOOL TROUSERS:

Sézane Aldo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Style with the matching vest or wear with a simple white tee.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Reformation's Mason Pants are a fashion person's favourites.

COS Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Style with loafers or pair with pointed-toe kitten heels.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Trousers With Double Darts £100 SHOP NOW These dark grey trousers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Blend Flannel Straight Leg Pant £349 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blazer or pair with a roomy bomber jacket.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Toteme Pleated Recycled-Twill Straight-Leg Pants £390 SHOP NOW I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW These versatile trousers are perfect for daily styling.