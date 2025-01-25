Simple, Elegant and Very Versatile—If You Ask Me, This Trouser Style Is Hard to Beat
When I think about my favourite items of clothing, my mind immediately darts to the statement items I wear when I want to impress. The relaxed-fit blazer with shoulder pads so thick I could sleep on them, or the knee-high boots I picked up in the glistening silver shade. With a track record of reeling in the compliments, these are some of the items I've come to treasure the most.
But, because these garments are high impact enough to dominate an outfit, they're not items I reach for very often. Instead, the real heroes in my collection are the unsung pieces I pick up without too much consideration: the fresh white tees I always stock up on, or the classic grey wool trousers I wear with just about everything.
Quietly elevating an outfit, grey wool trousers are my go-to when I want to feel put together but don't fancy labouring over my look. A fresher alternative to black trousers that dominate so many wardrobes, I find that this lighter style brings lightness and brightness to an outfit in ways few other shades could.
A little smarter than blue jeans, but just as versatile, I reach for these trousers in place of denim as an easy way to polish up a look. Styling well with cosy knits, simple tops and elegant blouses, grey wool trousers, with their structured silhouette and soft colour, deliver the dose of refinement that I try to include in my daily styling.
Wearing well with the neutral colours I always call upon during the colder season, I also find that these trousers style well with brighter spring shades such as lavender, baby blue and pale pink, too.
Designed with a wool composition that will keep you cosy through gusty days, these can also be worn well into the warmer months, styled with strappy sandals and light vest tops or tees.
A wardrobe hero that will never date, high street and designer labels have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings, and as such there are ample chic styles on the market.
To make your search a little smoother, I've combed through the offerings to track down the nine very best. Read on to discover my edit below.
SHOP GREY WOOL TROUSERS:
These dark grey trousers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with the matching blazer or pair with a roomy bomber jacket.
I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
-
