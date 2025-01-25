Simple, Elegant and Very Versatile—If You Ask Me, This Trouser Style Is Hard to Beat

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

When I think about my favourite items of clothing, my mind immediately darts to the statement items I wear when I want to impress. The relaxed-fit blazer with shoulder pads so thick I could sleep on them, or the knee-high boots I picked up in the glistening silver shade. With a track record of reeling in the compliments, these are some of the items I've come to treasure the most.

But, because these garments are high impact enough to dominate an outfit, they're not items I reach for very often. Instead, the real heroes in my collection are the unsung pieces I pick up without too much consideration: the fresh white tees I always stock up on, or the classic grey wool trousers I wear with just about everything.

Influencer wears grey wool trousers.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Quietly elevating an outfit, grey wool trousers are my go-to when I want to feel put together but don't fancy labouring over my look. A fresher alternative to black trousers that dominate so many wardrobes, I find that this lighter style brings lightness and brightness to an outfit in ways few other shades could.

A little smarter than blue jeans, but just as versatile, I reach for these trousers in place of denim as an easy way to polish up a look. Styling well with cosy knits, simple tops and elegant blouses, grey wool trousers, with their structured silhouette and soft colour, deliver the dose of refinement that I try to include in my daily styling.

Influencer wears grey wool trousers.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Wearing well with the neutral colours I always call upon during the colder season, I also find that these trousers style well with brighter spring shades such as lavender, baby blue and pale pink, too.

Designed with a wool composition that will keep you cosy through gusty days, these can also be worn well into the warmer months, styled with strappy sandals and light vest tops or tees.

Influencer wears grey wool trousers.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

A wardrobe hero that will never date, high street and designer labels have had plenty of time to perfect their offerings, and as such there are ample chic styles on the market.

To make your search a little smoother, I've combed through the offerings to track down the nine very best. Read on to discover my edit below.

SHOP GREY WOOL TROUSERS:

Aldo Trousers - Mottled Grey - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Aldo Trousers

Style with the matching vest or wear with a simple white tee.

thereformation,

Reformation
Mason Pant

Reformation's Mason Pants are a fashion person's favourites.

Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers

Style with loafers or pair with pointed-toe kitten heels.

Wool Blend Trousers With Double Darts
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Trousers With Double Darts

These dark grey trousers are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Wool Blend Flannel Straight Leg Pant
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wool Blend Flannel Straight Leg Pant

Style with the matching blazer or pair with a roomy bomber jacket.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

These also come in four other shades.

Pleated Recycled-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Toteme
Pleated Recycled-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

These versatile trousers are perfect for daily styling.

Alpa Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers
Hush
Alpa Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers

Shop these while they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸