No Need to Reach For Black and White—Kate Middleton Found the Elevated Colour Combo That Looks Just as Chic

Kate Middleton just stepped out in the prettiest colour combination I've seen this season. Read on to discover the delicate pairing below.

Kate Middleton walks outside wearing a grey coat with a pink blouse, grey trousers and grey high heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Occasionally my friends come to me for the odd styling tip, and while sometimes we talk seasonally specific trends, most often I end up focusing on elegant colour combinations, rather than off-the-moment silhouettes. As such, I’m always on the lookout for new duos to add to my own rotation, which is why I was particularly pleased when a fresh set of images of Catherine, Princess of Wales landed on my desk. In them, she showcased one of the chicest, most delicate colour pairings I’ve seen in a while.

Skirting past reliable black, white, and even overlooking the heavily trending chocolate brown trend, Middleton instead stepped out in a pale pink blouse styled with a soft grey suit. Both subtler shades with an understated energy, the light blush injects a sense of freshness and optimism, while the grey grounds it with calm sophistication that makes the pairing feel so wearable.

Kate Middleton walks outside wearing a grey coat with a pink blouse, grey trousers and grey high heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Middleton demonstrated the look with a chic, tailored grey suit and pretty pink blouse, the colour combination easily translates into more casual wardrobes, too. Imagine a chunky pink knit layered beneath a woollen grey coat, or blush accessories set against a slate-grey base.

Inspired by this palette, I’ll be championing pink and grey across the rest of the season. Read on for my edit of pieces I've spotted so far.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸