No Need to Reach For Black and White—Kate Middleton Found the Elevated Colour Combo That Looks Just as Chic

Occasionally my friends come to me for the odd styling tip, and while sometimes we talk seasonally specific trends, most often I end up focusing on elegant colour combinations, rather than off-the-moment silhouettes. As such, I’m always on the lookout for new duos to add to my own rotation, which is why I was particularly pleased when a fresh set of images of Catherine, Princess of Wales landed on my desk. In them, she showcased one of the chicest, most delicate colour pairings I’ve seen in a while.
Skirting past reliable black, white, and even overlooking the heavily trending chocolate brown trend, Middleton instead stepped out in a pale pink blouse styled with a soft grey suit. Both subtler shades with an understated energy, the light blush injects a sense of freshness and optimism, while the grey grounds it with calm sophistication that makes the pairing feel so wearable.
While Middleton demonstrated the look with a chic, tailored grey suit and pretty pink blouse, the colour combination easily translates into more casual wardrobes, too. Imagine a chunky pink knit layered beneath a woollen grey coat, or blush accessories set against a slate-grey base.
Inspired by this palette, I’ll be championing pink and grey across the rest of the season. Read on for my edit of pieces I've spotted so far.
Shop the Trend:
Mango
Double-Breasted Wool Blend Suit Jacket
I've been spotting it everywhere! Fashion people keep swapping their black blazers for pretty grey styles.
Hush
Nina Merino Wool Jumper
This also comes in burgundy and beige.
Mango
Straight Wool-Blend Suit Trousers
Style with the matching blazer or pair with a simple bomber jacket.
H&M
Modal-Blend Jacket
This chic layer comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
&Daughter
Enya Mélange Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Cardigan
Fashion people are obsessed with &Daughter's cosy knits.
Anthropologie
The Frankie Suede Clutch Bag
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
H&M
Cone-Heel Satin Mules
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
H&M
Satin Dress
Style this with a thick grey knit or wear it on its own.
Navygrey
The Weekend Relaxed
This slouchy jumper looks so fresh layered over a white tee.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
I always come back to With Nothing Underneath for their chic shirting.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.