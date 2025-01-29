This '70s Coat Trend Was on My "Do Not Buy" List Until Bella, Lila, and Taylor Changed My Mind

As a minimalist dresser, I tend to stick to simple pieces—especially in the winter. My outerwear choices typically rotate between a single-breasted wool coat, a supple leather bomber jacket, and a short-haired faux-fur topper. So, you’ll rarely catch me wearing something bold like a Penny Lane coat. That is until I saw three trendsetting celebrities with entirely different styles rocking one within weeks of each other.

So, what exactly is a Penny Lane coat? It’s a mid-length jacket with shearling on the collar and cuffs. Its name was inspired by the fictional rock groupie Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson in the 2000 film Almost Famous. The style was widely spotted and known during the early aughts, but it has resurged thanks to Taylor Swift, who wore a red version by Charlotte Simone to a Chiefs football game in December.

Taylor swift wears a black hat, red penny lane coat, and black knee-high boots.

On Taylor Swift: Charlotte Simone Lulu Coat ($506); Chanel hat; Manolo Blahnik Lina Suede Boot ($1595); Todd bag

A few months later, model Lila Moss was spotted in Paris wearing a black shearling-trimmed version from Charlotte Simone. She paired it with black straight-leg jeans and black boots, creating a sleek, monochromatic vibe. But the sightings didn’t stop there. Most recently, Bella Hadid was spotted leaving NYC on a helicopter in the chicest travel outfit: a Dolce & Gabbana Penny Lane coat worn as a dress, knee-high boots, and a duffle bag. And, today, Lyst released its Q4 2024 data-backed report, which featured a Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone, the brand loved by both Moss and Swift love. Talk about timing.

Lila moss wears a black fur penny lane coat, gray jeans, and black leather boots.

Whether you love or hate it, this vintage-inspired outerwear style is experiencing a major renaissance—and it makes sense. Its revival coincides with the resurgence of Alessandro Michele’s maximalist aesthetic at Valentino and the return of boho-chic dressing at Chloé. Plus, the maximalist silhouette aligns with the whispers around the industry, suggesting that the era of “quiet luxury” might be making way for “loud luxury.”

Bella Hadid wears a brown penny lane coat, tan knee-high boots and a louis vuitton duffle bag.

On Bella Hadid: Dolce & Gabbana coat; Celine boots; Chanel sunglasses

So, if you, like me, are inspired to embrace the cozy jacket trend that celebrities can’t get enough of, keep reading for our edit of the best Penny Lane coats from Charlotte Simone and other top designers.

Shop the best Penny Lane coats:

Chaqueta Con Ribete De Piel SintÉtica Brandy
Tyler McGillivary
Chaqueta Con Ribete De Piel SintÉtica Brandy

Hurry—this is selling out quickly!

Reclaimed Vintage Brown Longline Leather Look Trench With Faux Fur Collar
Reclaimed Vintage
Brown Longline Coat

You can’t beat this price.

Roxanne Vegan Leather Coat
SER.O.YA
Roxanne Vegan Leather Coat

If a New York City–based fashion girl were to buy a Penny Lane coat, it’d be this one.

Women's Penny Lane Coat Vintage 70s Long Fur Coat Shearling Fur Trench Long Coat
Ebay
Vintage 70s Long Fur Coat

This is the one I’m eyeing.

Dorothy Suede Maxi Coat With Fur Trim
Susanna Chow
Dorothy Suede Maxi Coat With Fur Trim

I always come back to Susanna Chow for its statement coats.

Charlotte Simone Harley Coat
Charlotte Simone
Charlotte Simone Harley Coat

This looks very similar to the Charlotte Simone in The Lyst Index’s Q4 2024 report.

Y2k Mix It Fur Penny Lane Long Jacket Women’s Extra Large
Mixit
Penny Lane Long Jacket

Style with wide-leg jeans and a tee.

Silence + Noise Faux Leather Trench Coat
Silence + Noise
Faux Leather Trench Coat

If I owned this, I’d never want to take it off.

