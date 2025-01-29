This '70s Coat Trend Was on My "Do Not Buy" List Until Bella, Lila, and Taylor Changed My Mind

As a minimalist dresser, I tend to stick to simple pieces—especially in the winter. My outerwear choices typically rotate between a single-breasted wool coat, a supple leather bomber jacket, and a short-haired faux-fur topper. So, you’ll rarely catch me wearing something bold like a Penny Lane coat. That is until I saw three trendsetting celebrities with entirely different styles rocking one within weeks of each other.

So, what exactly is a Penny Lane coat? It’s a mid-length jacket with shearling on the collar and cuffs. Its name was inspired by the fictional rock groupie Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson in the 2000 film Almost Famous. The style was widely spotted and known during the early aughts, but it has resurged thanks to Taylor Swift, who wore a red version by Charlotte Simone to a Chiefs football game in December.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Charlotte Simone Lulu Coat ($506); Chanel hat; Manolo Blahnik Lina Suede Boot ($1595); Todd bag

A few months later, model Lila Moss was spotted in Paris wearing a black shearling-trimmed version from Charlotte Simone. She paired it with black straight-leg jeans and black boots, creating a sleek, monochromatic vibe. But the sightings didn’t stop there. Most recently, Bella Hadid was spotted leaving NYC on a helicopter in the chicest travel outfit: a Dolce & Gabbana Penny Lane coat worn as a dress, knee-high boots, and a duffle bag. And, today, Lyst released its Q4 2024 data-backed report, which featured a Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone, the brand loved by both Moss and Swift love. Talk about timing.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Whether you love or hate it, this vintage-inspired outerwear style is experiencing a major renaissance—and it makes sense. Its revival coincides with the resurgence of Alessandro Michele’s maximalist aesthetic at Valentino and the return of boho-chic dressing at Chloé. Plus, the maximalist silhouette aligns with the whispers around the industry, suggesting that the era of “quiet luxury” might be making way for “loud luxury.”

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Dolce & Gabbana coat; Celine boots; Chanel sunglasses

So, if you, like me, are inspired to embrace the cozy jacket trend that celebrities can’t get enough of, keep reading for our edit of the best Penny Lane coats from Charlotte Simone and other top designers.

Shop the best Penny Lane coats:

Tyler McGillivary Chaqueta Con Ribete De Piel SintÉtica Brandy $255 SHOP NOW Hurry—this is selling out quickly!

Reclaimed Vintage Brown Longline Coat $149 SHOP NOW You can’t beat this price.

SER.O.YA Roxanne Vegan Leather Coat $528 SHOP NOW If a New York City–based fashion girl were to buy a Penny Lane coat, it’d be this one.

Ebay Vintage 70s Long Fur Coat $170 SHOP NOW This is the one I’m eyeing.

Susanna Chow Dorothy Suede Maxi Coat With Fur Trim $1495 SHOP NOW I always come back to Susanna Chow for its statement coats.

Charlotte Simone Charlotte Simone Harley Coat $514 SHOP NOW This looks very similar to the Charlotte Simone in The Lyst Index’s Q4 2024 report.

Mixit Penny Lane Long Jacket $150 SHOP NOW Style with wide-leg jeans and a tee.