This '70s Coat Trend Was on My "Do Not Buy" List Until Bella, Lila, and Taylor Changed My Mind
As a minimalist dresser, I tend to stick to simple pieces—especially in the winter. My outerwear choices typically rotate between a single-breasted wool coat, a supple leather bomber jacket, and a short-haired faux-fur topper. So, you’ll rarely catch me wearing something bold like a Penny Lane coat. That is until I saw three trendsetting celebrities with entirely different styles rocking one within weeks of each other.
So, what exactly is a Penny Lane coat? It’s a mid-length jacket with shearling on the collar and cuffs. Its name was inspired by the fictional rock groupie Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson in the 2000 film Almost Famous. The style was widely spotted and known during the early aughts, but it has resurged thanks to Taylor Swift, who wore a red version by Charlotte Simone to a Chiefs football game in December.
On Taylor Swift: Charlotte Simone Lulu Coat ($506); Chanel hat; Manolo Blahnik Lina Suede Boot ($1595); Todd bag
A few months later, model Lila Moss was spotted in Paris wearing a black shearling-trimmed version from Charlotte Simone. She paired it with black straight-leg jeans and black boots, creating a sleek, monochromatic vibe. But the sightings didn’t stop there. Most recently, Bella Hadid was spotted leaving NYC on a helicopter in the chicest travel outfit: a Dolce & Gabbana Penny Lane coat worn as a dress, knee-high boots, and a duffle bag. And, today, Lyst released its Q4 2024 data-backed report, which featured a Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone, the brand loved by both Moss and Swift love. Talk about timing.
Whether you love or hate it, this vintage-inspired outerwear style is experiencing a major renaissance—and it makes sense. Its revival coincides with the resurgence of Alessandro Michele’s maximalist aesthetic at Valentino and the return of boho-chic dressing at Chloé. Plus, the maximalist silhouette aligns with the whispers around the industry, suggesting that the era of “quiet luxury” might be making way for “loud luxury.”
On Bella Hadid: Dolce & Gabbana coat; Celine boots; Chanel sunglasses
So, if you, like me, are inspired to embrace the cozy jacket trend that celebrities can’t get enough of, keep reading for our edit of the best Penny Lane coats from Charlotte Simone and other top designers.
Shop the best Penny Lane coats:
If a New York City–based fashion girl were to buy a Penny Lane coat, it’d be this one.
I always come back to Susanna Chow for its statement coats.
This looks very similar to the Charlotte Simone in The Lyst Index’s Q4 2024 report.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
